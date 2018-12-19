Girls

Satanta 41, Deerfield 11

The Satanta Indians girls basketball team plowed through the Deerfield Spartans, 41-11, Tuesday night in Deerfield.

It was off to the races on Tuesday as Satanta scored 18 points in the first half and held Deerfield to just seven.

The Indians broke a three-game losing streak and head into the Christmas break with a win, the second of the season.

Satanta (41): Jaso 2 1-2 5, Olivas 2 2-3 6, Miramontes 1 0-2 2, Jowe 6 4-5 17, Jackson 1 0-1 2, Burows 1 0-2 2, Anderson 1 3-4 7. Totals 15 10-17 41.

——————

Deerfield (11): Smith 2 2-5 6, Miranda 1 0-2 2, Soto 1 0-0 3. Totals 4 2-6 11.

SAT;10;8;14;9;--;41

DRF;5;2;2;2;--;11

3-point goals: Satanta 1 (Howe 1), Deerfield 1 (Soto 1).

Ingalls 52, Minneola 42

Behind senior Ashlyn Cure’s 17 points, the Ingalls Bulldog girls outlasted the the Minneola Wildcats, 52-42, Tuesday night in Ingalls.

Cure wasn't the only one who finished in double figures as junior Britlyn Beach, with 14, and sophomore Regan Ast, with 15, helped in the Ingalls win. The three Bulldogs finished with 46 points combined, 88 percent of the team's points.

——————

Minneola (42): Long 5 2-2 13, Wideman 3 1-4 7, Hornback 4 2-2 11, Schneweis 5 1-1 11. Totals 17 6-9.

Ingalls (52): Ast 5 4-7 15, Lightner 2 0-0 4, Cure 6 5-5 17, Beac 6 2-5 14, Wall 1 0-2 2. Totals 20 11-20 52.

MIN;7;7;12;16;--;42

ING;15;8;16;13;--;52

3-point goals: Minneola 2 (Long 1, Hornback 1), Ingalls 1 (Ast 1).

South Central 48, South Gray 38

After winning four games in a row, the South Gray Rebel girls dropped their second consecutive game, this one to the South Central Timberwolves, 48-38, Tuesday night in Montezuma.

Senior power forward Hannah Askew’s 21 points were not enough, as the Rebels faltered in the fourth quarter, only scoring seven points.

The loss drops South Gray to 4-3 heading into Christmas break.

——————

South Central (48):Snyder 2 0-0 4, Rutherford 10 8-8 31, H.McGuire 2 0-0 4, S.Jellison 2 0-0 4, M. McGuire 1 0-0 2, J. Jellision 1 1-5 3. Totals 18 9-13 48.

South Gray (38): Tarn 0 2-2 2, Jantz 0 2-4 2, Wiebe 4 1-1 10, Askew 8 5-7 21, Peters 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 11-16 38.

SC;6;16;11;15;--;48

SG;13;8;10;7;--;38

3-point goals: South Central 3 (Rutherford 3), South Gray 1 (Wiebe 1).

Dighton 53, Ness City 27

The Dighton girls have now won three games in a row, bringing their overall season record to 4-3, after defeating the Ness City Eagles, 53-27, Tuesday night in Dighton.

Ella Roberts, Gentry Shapland and Traci Cramer combined for 36 of the Hornets' 53 point, as they each posted 14, 12 and 10, respectively.

Dighton did most of its damage from inside the arc, as 50 of its 53 points came from inside the 3-point line.

——————

Ness City (27): McGranahan 1 0-0 2, Morales 3 1-1 7, Reinhardt 3 0-0 6, Flax 2 0-0 4, Liggett 1 0-0 2, Epperson 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 1-1 27.

Dighton (53): Cramer 5 0-0 10, Barton 3 1-4 7, Shapland 5 2-5 12, O;Brien 3 0-0 7, Whipple 1 0-0 2, WIlms 0 1-2 1, Roberts 5 4-7 14. Totals 22 8-18 53.

NC;4;6;9;8;--;27

DIG;11;15;16;11;--;53

3-point goals:Ness City 0, Dighton 1 (O’Brien 1).

Syracuse 66, Rolla 8

It was a total team effort as 11 Syracuse girls got on the scoresheet, demolishing the Rolla Pirates, 66-8, Tuesday night in Rolla.

Out of the 11 players on the score sheet, surprisingly, only two finished in double figures as senior Riley Baker and sophomore Jayden Mitchell both finished with 11 points.

The Bulldogs improved their record to 5-1, and will head into the Christmas break with a two game-winning streak.

——————

Syracuse (66): A. Coleman 1 1-2 3, Baker 4 1-2 11, Stum 2 0-0 4, K. Thomeczek 0 1-4 1, Riley 4 0-0 9, O. Coleman 3 0-0 9, Michell 5 0- 1 11, Kullot 2 1-2 5, A. Thomeczek 1 2-4 4, Bustillos 2 1-1 5, Hemphill 1 0-2 4. Totals 26 7-18 66.

Rolla (8): Cortes-Cruz 1 1-2 3, Carter 2 1-2 5. Totals 3 2-6 8.

SYR;14;22;17;13;--;66

ROL;1;4;2;1;--;8

3-point goals: Syracuse 7 (O. Coleman 3, Baker 2, Riley 1, Mitchell 1), Rolla 0.

Scott City 58, Goodland 46

The Scott City Beavers girls basketball team has now won two in a row, after defeating the Goodland Cowboys, 58-46, Tuesday night in Goodland.

Junior Lyndi Rumford led all Beaver scorers with 16 points, while junior Emily Weathers also did her part with 12 points.

——————

Scott City (58): McDaniel 0 2-2 2, Latta 2 4-4 9, Rose 3 0-0 7, Rumford 7 1-2 16, Weathers 3 6-8 12, Shapland 3 3-5 9. Totals 18 16-19 58.

Goodland (46): Duell 2 0-1 4, Weeter 11 2-3 30, Kent 1 1-4 3, Drennam 1 2-2 4, Biermann 1 0-0 2, Lehman 1 0-0 2, Rudolph 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 6-12 46.

SC;16;17;12;13;--;58

GDL;9;12;11;14;--;46

3-point goals: Scott City 4 ( Rose 2, Latta 1, Rumford 1), Goodland 6 (Weeter 6)

Boys

Syracuse 76, Rolla 15

The Syracuse Bulldogs were hitting on all cylinders on Tuesday night, as they steamrolled the Rolla Pirates, 76-15, in Rolla.

The Bulldogs finished with three players in double figures, Edgar Gonzalez, Cody Doze and Kaine Chavez-Buddy, who finished with 14, 10 and 13, respectively.

Syracuse hit eight 3-pointers, six of which came in the first half.

The win improves the Bulldogs record to 5-1 before the Christmas break.

——————

Syracuse (76): J. Hart 1 0-0 2, Finley 3 0-0 7, Chavez-Buddy 5 2-2 13, Plunkett 1 4-6 6, Doze 4 0-0 10, Ramirez 3 0-0 7, Gonzalez 6 2-5 14, R. Hart 1 0-0 2, Leubbers 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 8-13 76.

Rolla (15):Quesada 1 2-3 4, Cruz 3 4-4 11. Totals 4 6-7 15.

SYR;17;26;24;9;--;76

ROL;2;2;4;7;--;15

3-point goals: Syracuse 8 (Durles 3, Doze 2, Chavez-Buddy 1, Finley 1, Ramirez 1), Rolla

Ness City 71, Dighton 24

The Dighton boys basketball team lost its second game in a row in a big way, falling to the Ness City Eagles, 71-24, Tuesday night in Dighton.

The lone Eagle in double figures was Kaden Bradstreet, who finished with 14 points, nine of which came from behind the 3-point line.

The loss drops the Hornets to 3-4 on the season.

——————

Ness City (71): Bradstreet 5 1-2 14, Hunter 1 0-0 2, Cramer 3 0-0 6, Rupp 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 1-4 24.

Dighton (24): H. Rodriquez 2 0-0 4, A. Guzman 2 2-2 6, A. Rodriquez 2 1-1 5, Pfamenstiel 9 2-2 24, Stoecklein 1 0-0 3, J. Guzman 1 0-1 2, Rios 4 0-0 8, Beuher 3 0-0 9, Rienhardt 4 2-3 10. Totals 287-14 71.

NC;1;9;12;2;--;24

DIG;20;14;21;16;--;71

3-point goals: Ness City 8 (Pfamenstiel 4, Beuher 3, Stoecklein 1 ), Dighton 3 (Bradstreet 3).

Scott City 65, Goodland 24

The Scott City Beavers snapped a two-game losing streak and find themselves back at .500 before the Christmas break, defeating the Goodland Cowboys, 65-24, Tuesday night in Goodland.

The game was never in doubt as the Beavers outscored the Cowboys 44-10 in the first half, and then 21-14 in the second half.

Leading the 10 Beavers who recorded a point on Tuesday was senior guard Marshall Faurot, who scored 22 points, 21 of which came in three quarters of play.

——————

Scott City (65): Yager 4 0-1 8, King 1 0-0 3, Vulgamore 1 1-2 3, Evans 4 0-0 8, Winderlin 2 0-0 5, Culp 1 0-0 2, Lewis 2 1-2 5, Smith 3 1-1 7, Faurot 10 1-2 22. Totals 24 4-8 65.

Goodland (24): Cure 1 0-0 2, Cole 2 1-2 6, Rodriguez 2 3-5 7, Brumbaugh 1 0-0 3, Neal 1 0-0 2, Volk 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 4-6 24.

SC;23;21;10;11;--;65

GDL;7;3;10;4;--;24

3-point goals: Scott City 3 (King 1, Winderlin 1, Faurot 1). Goodland 2 (Cole 1, Brumbaugh 1,)

South Gray 80, South Central 70

The South Gray Rebels won a shootout Tuesday night, outgunning the South Central Timberwolves, 80-70, Tuesday night in Montezuma.

The story of the game might have been the vast difference from the free throw line. The Rebels connected on 21 out of 25 free throws while the Timberwolves only mustered up 6 out of 9.

Leading the way for South Gray was Clifton Miller, who finished with 21 points. Not far behind was Aaron Skidmore, who finished with 20 points.

Austin Jantz was the third Rebel to finish in double figures, scoring 19.

The Rebels remain undefeated, with one more game before Christmas break, against the Satanta Indians.

——————

South Central (70): Alexander 8-17 0-0 20, Frazier 9-15 1-4 19, Snyder 7-13 3-3 18, Warden 4-8 2-2 11, Moore 1-2 2. Totals 29-59 6-9 70.

South Gray (80):Miller 7-13 7-8 21, Skidmore 9-18 20, Jantz 6-11 7-7 19, Teichroeb 3-5 3-4 9, Salmans 3-4 0-0 9, Bullinger 0 2-2 2. Totals 28-51 21-25 80.

SC;18;12;19;21;--;70

SG;20;20;23;17;--;80

3-point goals: South Central 6-23 (Alexander 4-11, Snyder 1-4, Warden 1-4), South Gray 3-9 (Salmans 3-3). Rebounds: South Central 23 (Frazier 8, Alexander 7, Snyder 4, Girk 3, Moore 1), South Gray 26 (Jantz 7, Teichroeb 5, Skidmore 5, Miller 5, Slamans 3, Bullinger 1). Assists: South Central 13 (Girk 6, , Snyder 3, Warden 2, Alexander 1, Moore 1 ), South Gray 15 (Jantz 6, Slamans 4, Miller 3, Skidmore 1, Teichroeb 1).