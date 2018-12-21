WELLSVILLE — The Eagles lit up the scoreboard behind 61 combined points from seniors Jackson Showalter and Zach Vance. That was enough to lift the Wellsville prep boys basketball team past Anderson County Thursday 86-67. It was the most points the Eagles have scored this season by nearly 20.

Showalter hit a buzzer beater to end the first quarter and put WHS up 21-20. From there, the Eagles controlled the game.

Showalter finished with 35 points to lead all scorers. He hit 15 total field goals in the contest. Vance had 26 points, 19 of which came in the first half.

Kass Allnut hit six three pointers and finished with 33 points to lead the previously undefeated Bulldogs.

WHS (3-3) returns to action Jan. 8 when it hosts Santa Fe Trail.

Wellsville (86) — Showalter 35, Vance 26, Aamold 15, Ebeck 8, Richards 2.

Anderson Co. (67) — Allnut 33, Powelson 16, Spencer 8, Dillner 4, Edens 4, Rockers 2.