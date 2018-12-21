WELLSVILLE — Five players scored in double digits for the Lady Eagles to catapult them to a win just before the holidays. The Wellsville High School girls basketball team trounced visiting Anderson County Thursday 73-58.

WHS lept out to a 23-10 lead through the first quarter. Junior Demi Aamold and senior Grace Showalter combined for 15 of the team’s 23 first period points.

Anderson County scratched the lead to single digits in the third quarter and went into the final eight minutes down 55-46. Wellsville out-paced the Lady Bulldogs in the fourth 18-12 to ice the win.

Aamold led all scorers with 20 points. Showalter had 13, followed by teammates Paige McDaniel with 12 and Madie McCoy and Audrey Ball with 10 apiece.

WHS (5-1) is on a five-game win streak and will host Santa Fe Trail Jan. 8 following winter break.

Wellsville (73) — Aamold 20, Showalter 13, McDaniel 12, McCoy 10, Ball 10, Newhouse 4, Troutman 2, Loudermill 2.

Anderson Co. (58) — J. Schmidt 15, Jasper 15, Foltz 14, Lichteig 6, Simpson 4, Kurtz 2, Ewert 2.