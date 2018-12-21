All four of the McPherson Middle School seventh and eighth grade boys basketball teams finished off their pre-holiday schedule by making a clean sweep of Salina South at home on Monday. The eighth grade Junior Pups both scored paper thin, one- and two-point victories while the seventh grade boys both scored double digit wins.

8th Grade Boys Take Two Wins over Salina South

You couldn’t ask for a much more exciting way to head into the holiday break than to have both the eighth-grade ‘A’ and ‘B’ boys basketball teams score one or two point, last second victories over Salina South on Monday, with the ‘A’ team winning 39-38 and the ‘B’ team gained a 21-19 victory.

With the ‘A’ team win they will enter the holiday break at 6-1, while the ‘B’ team evened their season mark at 3-3 with their victory.

Both the seventh and eighth grade boys will now be off until Thursday, Jan. 3 when they will return to the court at home by hosting Sunrise Christian.

“Wow – tonight was a night for the ages,” eighth-grade Head Coach Tyler Brown noted. “To have two games that come down to the last second and we pulled out a win in both the ‘A’ and ‘B’ game says a lot about the group we are working with. They stayed with it, never giving up and fighting to the very end.”

For the eighth-grade team, Sam Becker led the offense with 15 points while Hunter Alvord scored eight, Dawson Feil had six, Mason Miller dropped in five and Hadley Backhus and Jaret Myers scored three and two points respectively.

Speaking of the ‘A’ game, Coach Brown added, “The ‘A’ guys were asked down the stretch to execute a play with 3.4 seconds left and they delivered as well. Hunter (Alvord) found Sam (Becker) on the run on a full court pass and he was able to lay it in with his off hand to win the game. But for a team that hasn’t shot well from the free throw line, they delivered in that aspect as well shooting 72 percent in the ‘A’ game and 60-percent in the ‘B’ game. And leading that charge was Dawson Feil shooting 100-percent from the free throw line, all in the second half.”

In the eighth-grade Junior Pups 21-19 win, no player hit for double digits but Chase Shetler led the offense with eight points, while Dawson Gottwald had five, Zane Morris hit for four, Joe Brawner had two and both Jaret Myers and Layne Graves had one point.

Concluding his comments, Coach Brown said, “The ‘B’ team was up one with only a few seconds left and was asked to lock things down defensively and they did exactly that to close out the game.”

7th Grade ‘A’ Team Remains Unbeaten

While both the McPherson Middle School seventh-grade boys ‘A’ and ‘B’ basketball teams scored a win over Salina South on Monday, the ‘A’ team did so by a commanding 27-point margin, 49-22, and in the process heads into the holiday break unbeaten at 7-0. The ‘B’ team got their first victory of the season with a 10-point, 34-24, win.

Owen Pyle led the ‘A’ team offense with 13 points, while Alex Robertson just missed double digits with nine and both Javyn Alexander and Cory Muehler each scored seven. Also getting in the scorebook were Kyden Thompson with six, Gavin Wedel had four and Jayce Schriner scored three.

Talking about the ‘A’ team, Head Coach Eric Burghart noted it was once again, “Another typical win for this squad. I don’t mead to downplay it, but this group does such a good job of putting pressure on the ball, talking defensively and playing creatively and together on offense that it takes a lot of the work out of my hands. They have taught such good fundamentals and play with such good instincts that, tonight, it would be a disservice to any of them if I singled any one of them out. We will add some new things over Christmas break to keep challenging this group and have a few very exciting games that I’ve had circled on our calendar all season coming up after the break.”

In the ‘B’ game, eight players put points in the scorebook, led by Henry Boese with nine and Alex Wheat with five. Kyden Thompson, Madden Luttig, Teegan Haines and Conor Eickbush each scored four, while Gavin Wedel and Owen Fetsch finished up with two points apiece.

Finishing up his post-game reflections, Coach Burhart concluded by saying, “Coach Barrett has these guys playing their best basketball of the season. He has been doing a nice job of getting different groupings in and getting good production out of all of them. Our ‘B’ guys were able to get Salina South sped up and create a lot of transition buckets. Gavin (Wedel) had great active hands on our press and most anyone who played guard for us tonight made it tough on their offense. Henry (Boese) had a heck of a first quarter and couldn’t be stopped in scoring eight of his nine points. Kyden (Thompson) continued to show how smooth he can be with the basketball in his hands and played good, aggressive ball tonight. Conor (Eickbush) and Noah (Wilgers) are two players that showed great toughness and continue to get better and better every week.”

