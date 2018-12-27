Kansas men's basketball standout Dedric Lawson has earned another Big 12 weekly honor, and he's got company on the women's side.

The junior forward on Wednesday was named the conference's player of the week for the third time, his fifth weekly award of the season. Lawson posted a 16-point, 14-rebound line in a home victory against South Dakota and a 30-point, 14-rebound mark in a road defeat at Arizona State, bringing him to a Big 12-leading eight double-doubles on the season.

The Jayhawks also picked up a player of the week honor on the women's side, where sixth-year senior guard Jessica Washington earned her second such award of the season. Washington averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists across the two-game Duel in the Desert tournament last week in Las Vegas, where KU picked up a pair of victories.

The KU men return to action with a 1 p.m. Saturday home contest against Eastern Michigan, while the women host Vermont at 2 p.m. Sunday.