After a humble beginning, Washburn defensive back Corey Ballentine has made himself into one of the most storied athletes in Ichabod football history.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Shawnee Heights product was named the winner of the Cliff Harris Award as the nation's top small college defender earlier this week, the first Washburn player to win that award.

The Cliff Harris Award, named after the former six-time Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler, honors the nation's top defender among Division II, III and NAIA schools.

The Harris award continued a flurry of postseason awards for Ballentine, who is regarded as one of the nation's top small college NFL prospects.

Earlier Ballentine received first-team All-MIAA honors and was named a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, the first Ichabod to receive AFCA honors since Dane Simoneau in 2011.

Ballentine, who also has been a track standout at WU, has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which will be played Jan. 26 in Mobile, Ala.

The awards have continued a dramatic turnaround for Ballentine, who admitted earlier this fall that he almost quit the sport his first year at Washburn.

"Probably the hardest time that I've ever been through was my freshman year of football camp,'' Ballentine told The Capital-Journal. "I almost quit because it was the hardest thing I ever did. We would lift, we would be out there in the 100-degree heat, we would be hitting each other.

"I had a bunk bed and I was on the top bunk. I'd go home and I'd have to climb up there and my body was sore and I'm like, "OK, I can't do this no more.' ''

Ballentine credits his mother, Denise Vaughn, for convincing to stick it out at Washburn.

"She definitely helped me through that,'' Ballentine said this fall. "She was like, "No, you can't quit. At least try it another week,' and then I did start seeing some progress when I came at it with a different mindset.

"I came to practice wanting to learn instead of coming to practice thinking, "I just want to get through the day and not be sore.' I actually started learning stuff and applying it and then once I started making plays I was like, "OK, maybe I can do this.' I definitely got way easier.''

Ballentine finished his senior season for the 5-6 Ichabods with 50 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three blocked kicks.

He finished his career with 186 tackles in 46 games, with 113 solo stops and five interceptions.

"First and foremost I would like to thank God for the abilities he gave me,'' Ballentine said in a Washburn press release announcing the Harris award. "I'd like to thank my mom, dad and sister for supporting me in everything I do and always having my back.

"I would also like to thank my teammates and coaches for believing in me and helping me raise the standards for myself.

Ichabod coach Craig Schurig said the Harris honor is very meaningful for both Ballentine and the school.

"What a great honor for Corey Ballentine and Washburn University,'' Schurig said in Washburn's release. "Corey is an extremely gifted student-athlete who excelled at WU and will also excel in the NFL.''