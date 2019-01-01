(TNS) — Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s season isn’t over quite yet, but he’s already being considered for head coaching vacancies around the league.

At least four teams have requested to interview Bieniemy, according to reports from NFL Network and Yahoo Sports.

The Jets, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Cardinals, who all now have vacancies after Black Monday, have requested interviews with the first-year Chiefs offensive coordinator.

Coach Andy Reid wouldn’t confirm which teams had been in contact with the Chiefs, but he confirmed that there has been interest.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Reid said. “The primary focus is the game, but at the same time, when you’re given an opportunity to interview, then you prepare yourself and do the best you can there. I would expect that, too. That’s all part of it. But also get the work done we need to win a game.”

Though he’s never been a head coach, Bieniemy has extensive experience as a running backs coach. He’s also been an offensive coordinator at the pro and college level.

Before taking over as the Chiefs offensive coordinator, Bieniemy spent five years as the team’s running backs coach. He was also the Vikings’ running backs coach from 2006-2010 before spending a couple seasons as Colorado’s offensive coordinator.

He served as the UCLA running backs coach from 2003-05 and as Colorado’s running backs coach from 2001-02.

A former college and NFL running back, Bieniemy attended Colorado before being drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 1991 draft. He also played professionally for the Bengals and the Eagles.

“He’d been an awesome head coach. He has that mindset, that work ethic, and that determination that you need to be a head coach in this league,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “I know that he’s had the interest and stuff like that. You know he’ll still be 100 percent in on what we’re doing here. He’d be an amazing coach, and I’m excited that I still have him right now on this playoff run.”