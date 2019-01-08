LINDSBORG—The Bethany women's basketball team's fourth quarter push was not enough to complete a comeback over the visiting Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes. The Swedes fell 64-53 in the First Bank Kansas Smoky Hill Showdown.

Kansas Wesleyan got out to an early lead in the first quarter, scoring a quick six points in the first minute of play. The Swedes got on the board with a second chance bucket by Megan Hendrickson, sophomore forward. However, the Coyotes were able to push their lead to 10 points at the six minute mark in the quarter. They were then able to push that lead to 16 throughout the remainder of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the teams traded points with Kansas Wesleyan just edging out the Swedes bit by bit. Bethany went into the locker room trailing 45-24.

The Coyotes were able to keep pushing in the third quarter, raising their advantage to a game high of 30 points.

However, it was all Swedes in the fourth quarter. Bethany was able to outscore their opponent 20-1 in the last ten minutes of play. The Swedes started by working the KWU lead down to 19 points before the Coyotes were able to get it back up to 20 points. Bethany did not let that stand for long as they rebounded to cut the lead all the way to 11 points. However, the Swedes ran out of time to complete their comeback and finished the contest trailing by 11 points.

The Details . . .

Halei Wortham, sophomore guard, led the team with 10 points, followed by Sena Aktas and Kelsi Mueller, junior guards, with nine points.

As a team, the Swedes pulled down 37 rebounds compared to KWU's 40. Bethany show 36 percent from the field and were 4-of-14 from long range.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes start the second round of KCAC play on Thursday, Jan. 9 hosting the York College Panthers at 6 p.m. inside Hahn Gymnasium.





