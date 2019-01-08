LINDSBORG—It took ten extra minutes over two overtimes to decide the men's basketball First Bank Kansas Smoky Hill Showdown tonight. The Swedes finally fell in the contest 95-87.

The teams started the first half with some back and forth play trading the lead four times with three ties mixed in. However, over the back half of the first 20 minutes Bethany was able to pull ahead outscoring their opponents 21-8. This gave the Swedes a 38-26 advantage heading into the locker room.

The Swedes started to grow their lead in the second half, pushing their advantage to 14, and then 13, but Bethany was not able to completely take off as the Coyotes kept coming back. Finally, KWU went on a 12-2 run over four minutes to bring the Swedes within three points at the middle point of the second half. The Swedes were able to push back to a 12-point lead but the Coyotes were once again able to bring Bethany back within range. Finally, KWU tied things up for the fourth time in the game with two second left in the contest.

Bethany was able to take a four-point lead in the first overtime. Kansas Wesleyan was able to then rebound with a two-pointer and a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left. The Swedes were unable to score on their final trip down the court to send things into a second overtime.

The Coyotes used their momentum from the first overtime to take an early lead in the second OT and push that lead to six points. KWU was then able to push it to nine points before the Swedes were able to try to work it back down. However, the Swedes ran out of time and the Coyotes took the contest with an eight-point advantage.

The Details . . .

Lavaris Duncan, sophomore guard, and Tyler Larkin, senior guard, led the Bethany offense with 25 points each. Duncan recorded another double-double with 14 points to lead the team. Reed Stephens, senior guard, was the third Swede in double-digits with 17 points. Stephens went 9-for-25 from the field. Mitchell Brown, senior guard, aided the Bethany offense with four assists, while Larkin added three.

Brown also grabbed three steals, while Stephens and Larking pulled away two steals.

The Swedes pulled down 43 rebounds compared to KWU's 54. Bethany shot 36.2 percent from the field.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes face another tough contest hosting the York College Panthers on Thursday, Jan. 9. This KCAC contest tips off at 8 p.m. as the first contest of the second round of conference play.