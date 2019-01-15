The No. 11 Seward County women’s basketball team survived an all-out brawl at Garden City’s Conestoga Arena Monday night, out-lasting the upset-minded Broncbusters, 68-60.

The Saints walk away black and blue, enduring a 20-3 Buster run to start the second half before rallying to win, but with a win. The Busters walk away heartbroken, coming so close to a potentially season-defining win.

“We were really tore down in the locker room,” GCCC head coach Charinee Mitchell said of the mood in the locker room following the loss. “We felt that we gave it a lot, and it didn’t pan out for us tonight.”

Facing a 12-point halftime deficit, the Busters (9-8, 4-4) just bullied Seward County (14-2, 6-1) in the third period, storming back to take a lead.

The electric defense got hands in the passing lanes, didn’t allow an inch on dribble-drives and contested every single Saints jump shot. And the Buster offense parlayed a plethora of empty Seward County possessions — the Saints scored just a single point in the period — to throw punch after punch, fighting their way into a lead.

“Defensively, our game plan was to mix it up, mix it up … “ Mitchell said. “We were paying attention, we were focused and we mixed it up and we got our hands on the ball. We just got kind of relentless.”

The determined run bled into the fourth quarter, with the Busters taking a six-point lead, 55-49, midway through the fourth quarter, when Jaleah Bellany sunk a 3-pointer to a deafening student section approval.

But the Saints finally found an answer, when Karolina Szydowska drilled a 3 of her own from the right wing to cut the Buster lead in half. It was the first of a pair of backbreaking 3-pointers the Saints would hit in the fourth quarter.

The Saints then got a pair of layups off Buster turnovers to re-take the lead. The two teams exchanged buckets for the next few minutes, but the Saints extended their advantage to 63-57 with less than a minute to play, before Bellany sunk another clutch 3-pointer.

But just like her first one in the period, the Saints responded with a 3 — this time, it was Silvia Veloso who found the answer, sealing the Saints’ win.

“This team, all year, has refused to lose,” Seward County coach Austin Mefford said. “We have a lot of sophomores that understand they need to make plays when it counts.”

That may have ultimately been the difference vs. the young Busters, who were without one of their two veteran sophomores as Talia Roberts sat out with an ankle injury she suffered in Saturday’s loss at Butler.

“I think we just made some key mistakes at the end,” Mitchell said. “I think the energy was there — the passion, everything was there. We just made some young mistakes.”

Even with those mistakes, such as the two turnovers that allowed Seward County to re-take the lead, if Szydlowska’s 3-pointer had missed, the Busters would have had a chance to go up by more than two possessions — and with a crowd that was ready to explode.

If Veloso’s 3 hadn’t gone down, the Busters would have had a chance to tie it again late. But the Saints’ shots did fall.

“They’re the No. 11 team in the country, and teams like that figure out how to close,” Mitchell said.

The Busters aren’t there right now. Mitchell hopes they will be soon, and perhaps Monday’s third-quarter effort was a sign of things to come.

“It’s just growth,” Mitchell said. “You’ve got to play these games.”

The Busters were led by Bellany’s 20 points of 6-of-11 shooting, while Seward County was led by Carla Covane’s 20 points on a perfect 8 of 8 from the field.