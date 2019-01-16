Wednesday

Jan 16, 2019 at 12:55 AM Jan 16, 2019 at 12:55 AM


JR. COLLEGE

BASKETBALL

KJCCC Men's Standings

WEST;Conf.;OVR

Seward County;6-1;12-3

Hutchinson;6-2;15-2

Barton;5-2;14-2

Colby;4-4;9-8

Dodge City;2-6;7-10

Garden City;2-6;7-10

NWK Tech;1-7;9-8

Pratt;1-7;8-9

Monday’s Games

Butler 86, Cloud County 77

Barton 87, Pratt 86

Dodge City 83, Colby 79

Coffeyville 90, Cowley 60

Seward County 90, Garden City 69

Hutchinson 85, NWK Tech 78

Wednesday’s Games

Garden City at Hutchinson, 7:30 p.m.

Barton at Dodge City, 7:30 p.m.

Neosho County at Cowley, 7:30 p.m.

NWK Tech at Colby, 7:30 p.m.

Coffeyville at Cloud County, 8 p.m.

Butler at Allen County, 8 p.m.

Seward County at Pratt, 8 p.m.

 

KJCCC Women's Standings

WEST;Conf.;OVR

Hutchinson;8-0;17-0

Seward County;6-1;14-2

Pratt;6-2;13-3

Barton;4-3;11-5

Garden City;4-4;9-8

Dodge City;4-4;9-8

Colby;2-6;7-9

NWK Tech;0-8;0-16

Monday’s Games

Butler 72, Cloud County 56

Dodge City 51, Colby 43

Cowley 64, Coffeyville 57

Pratt 67, Barton 61

Independence 77, Neosho County 54

Seward County 68, Garden City 60

Hutchinson at NWK Tech, late

Wednesday’s Games

Garden City at Hutchinson, 5:30 p.m.

Barton at Dodge City, 5:30 p.m.

Neosho County at Cowley, 5:30 p.m.

NWK Tech at Colby, 5:30 p.m.

Coffeyville at Cloud County, 6 p.m.

Butler at Allen County, 6 p.m.

Seward County at Pratt, 6 p.m.

 

Preps

BASKETBALL

Mid-season tournaments

Hi-Plains League Tournament

Boys

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

At Sublette High School

Stanton County 75, Elkhart 39

Meade 55, Syracuse 43

Lakin 65, Sublette 52

Cimarron 60, Southwestern Heights 57 (OT)

Friday

At Garden City Community College

Semifinals

Stanton County vs. Meade, 6 p.m.

Lakin vs. Cimarron, 7:45 p.m.

Consolation

Elkhart vs. Syracuse, 2:30

Sublette vs. SW Heights, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 8 p.m.

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Fifth-place game, 12:30 p.m.

Seventh-place game, 2:15 p.m.

Girls

Monday

Quarterfinals

At Sublette High School

Meade 62, Lakin 36

Elkhart 53, Syracuse 50 (OT)

Cimarron 55, SW Heights 43

Sublette 43, Stanton County 39

Thursday

At Garden City Community College

Semifinals

Meade vs. Elkhart, 6 p.m.

Cimarron vs. Sublette, 7:45 p.m.

Consolation

Lakin vs. Syracuse, 2:30 p.m.

SW Heights vs. Stanton County, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 6 p.m.

Third-place game, 2:15 p.m.

Fifth-place game, 4 p.m.

Seventh-place game, 12:30 p.m.

 

January Jam

At Valley Center

Boys

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Wichita Heights vs. Blue Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ulysses vs. Valley Center, 6 p.m.

Garden City vs Wichita Northwest, 3 p.m.

Topeka-Seaman vs. Maize South, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals, 6:30/8 p.m.

Consolation, 3:30/5 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.

Seventh-place game, noon

 

Orange and Black Classic

At Colby

Boys

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Maize vs. Goodland, 3 p.m.

Hays vs. Scott City, 4:45 p.m.

Pine Creek, Colo. vs. Christian Heritage, Colo., 6:30 p.m.

Colby vs. Green Valley Ranch, Colo., 8:15 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals, 4:45/8:15 p.m.

Consolation, 4:45/8:15 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 8:15 p.m.

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Fourth-place game, 2 p.m.

Seventh-place game, noon

Girls

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Fountain-Ft. Carson, Colo., vs. Scott City, 3 p.m.

Goodland vs. Hays, 4:45 p.m.

Colby vs. Green Valley Ranch, Colo., 6:30 p.m.

Highland Park vs. Pine Creek, Colo., 8:15 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals, 3/6:30 p.m.

Consolation, 3/6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 6 p.m.

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Fourth-place game, 2 p.m.

Seventh-place game, noon

 

Sterling Invitational

Boys

Quarterfinals

Monday

Beloit 55, SE of Saline 47

Smoky Valley 31, Lyons 29

Tuesday

Trinity 79, Sunrise Christian 26

Hugoton 72, Sterling 54

Consolation

Lyons 54, SE of Saline 45

Thursday

Semifinals

Beloit vs. Smoky Valley, 5:30

Hugoton vs. Hutch-Trinity, 7 p.m.

Consolation

Sunrise Christian vs. Sterling, 4 p.m.

Friday

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.

Fifth-place game, 4:30 p.m.

Seventh-place game, 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Quarterfinals

Monday

SE of Saline 47, Smoky Valley 27

Sterling 59, Lyons 21

Tuesday

Trinity 67, Sunrise Christian 53

Hugoton 69, Beloit 68 (OT)

Consolation

Smoky Valley 55, Lyons 48

Thursday

Semifinals

SE of Saline vs. Sterling, 4:30

Hutch-Trinity vs. Hugoton, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Sunrise Christian vs. Beloit, 3 p.m.

Friday

Championship, 6 p.m.

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Fifth-place game, 3 p.m.

Seventh-place game, 3 p.m.

 

Trojan Classic

At Hillsboro

Boys

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Riley County 46, Clay Center 34

Hillsboro 66, Remington 27

Hesston 54, Republic County 34

Holcomb 55, Eureka 26

Thursday

Semifinals

Hesston vs. Holcomb, 4:30 p.m.

Riley County vs. Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Republic County vs. Eureka, 4:30 p.m.

Clay Center vs. Remington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Third-place game, 2:30 p.m.

Fifth-place game, 5:30 p.m.

Seventh-place game, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Clay Center 39, Holcomb 26

Riley County 52, Remington 35

Hesston 38, Republic County 26

Eureka 67, Hillsboro 38

Thursday

Semifinals

Clay Center vs. Riley County, 3 p.m.

Hesston vs. Eureka, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Holcomb vs. Remington, 3 p.m.

Republic County vs. Hillsboro, 6 p.m.

Friday

Championship, 4 p.m.

Third-place game, 1 p.m.

Fifth-place game, 4 p.m.

Seventh-place game, 1 p.m.