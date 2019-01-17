High school boys box scores
Results Wednesday
AXTELL 55, FRANKFORT 31
Axtell;17;17;13;7;—;55
Frankfort;7;7;7;10;—;31
Axtell — M. Buessing 2 0-0 4, Q. Buessing 2 5-5 9, J. Porting 4 2-2 10, Koch 3 0-0 6, D. Buessing 3 (1) 0-1 7, Werner 4 (1) 0-1 9, N. Buessing 5 0-2 10.
Frankfort — Gerstner 0 1-2 1, Anderson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Olson 5 5-8 15, Dalinghaus 2 1-2 5, Cad. Schreiner 1 0-0 2, Stowell 1 0-0 2.
BONNER SPRINGS 46, TONGANOXIE 33
Tonganoxie;11;10;4;8;—;33
Bonner Springs;9;9;11;17;—;46
Tonganoxie — Tyner 2 10-13 14, Robbins 3 1-5 7, Bond 4 1-2 9, Pray 1 1-1 3.
Bonner Springs — Byers 3 (2) 0-0 8, Streit 1 0-0 2, Porter 4 2-3 10, Dockery 3 (1) 0-0 7, Thomas 3 5-6 11, Villareal 2 0-0 4, Stimac 1 0-0 2, Young 1 0-0 2.
CAIR PARAVEL 60, HIAWATHA 57 OT
Cair Paravel;14;14;11;7;14;—;60
Hiawatha;8;14;18;6;11;—;57
Cair Paravel — Smith 11 (1) 2-4 25, Djokindic 2 (2) 3-4 9, Anderson 6 4-4 16, Will 2 3-6 7, Everhart 1 9-0 2, Brian 0 1-2 1.
Hiawatha — Corbett 3 (2) 0-0 8, Moreno 1 0-0 2, Brockhoff 6 5-8 17, Lierz 4 (1) 0-0 9, Meyer 3 (2) 1-2 9, Nez 2 4-5 8, Isaac 2 0-0 4.
CHAPMAN 50, WABAUNSEE 30
CHapman;9;11;13;17;—;50
Wabaunsee;9;11;4;6;—;30
Chapman — Colston 3 0-0 6, Marshall 1 0-0 2, Jackson 7 2-7 16, Wasylk 2 (1) 1-2 6, Riegel 3 (1) 7-8 14, Lovett 1 0-0 2, Stroud 2 0-3 4.
Wabaunsee — Brown 2 0-0 4, Imthurn 1 0-1 2, Frank 2 (1) 5-8 10, Meseke 1 2-2 4, Murray 4 (1) 1-1 10.
CLIFTON-CLYDE 56, BV-RANDOLPH 42
BV-Randolph;15;13;8;6;—;42
Clifton-Clyde;14;12;16;14;—;56
Blue Valley-Randolph — Duncan 1 0-0 2, Peter 2 0-1 4, Montgomery 3 1-4 7, Brockman 8 (3) 2-3 21, Barr 3 2-3 8.
Clifton-Clyde — Lawson 4 (3) 1-3 12, D. Koch 1 0-0 2, Weiche 1 5-6 7, Rudolph 5 4-8 14, Seifert 1 2-2 4, Coffman 1 1-1 3, Lange 7 0-1 14.
CORNERSTONE 66, VALLEY FALLS 62
Valley Falls;23;8;15;16;—;62
Cornerstone;12;18;18;18;—;66
Valley Falls — Lockhart 4 2-4 10, Cervantez 1 0-0 2, Jepson 2 0-0 4, Delong 6 (6) 1-2 19, Hawk 1 0-0 2, Haag 3 0-4 6, Aspinwall 8 1-3 17, Gatzemeyer 1 0-0 2.
Cornerstone — Aa. Mullen 3 (2) 3-5 11, N. Schwensen 0 3-6 3, Bylsma 5 0-2 10, Steinlage 13 2-5 28, Brown 8 (3) 1-2 20.
DONIPHAN WEST 44, ONAGA 31
Doniphan West;12;9;7;16;—;44
Onaga;8;5;11;7;—;31
Doniphan West — Spiker 6 5-12 17, Penny 3 4-9 10, Holzhey 0 3-4 3, Blevins 0 0-2 0, Latherman 1 (1) 0-0 3, Clark 4 3-5 11.
Onaga — Myers 1 0-1 2, Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Koelzer 4 (2) 3-3 13, Norris 4 1-2 9, Kufahl 2 1-3 5.
EUDORA 61, OLATHE WEST 59
Eudora;17;16;11;17;—;61
Olathe West;12;14;17;16;—;59
Eudora —Elston 0 1-2 1, Arnold 1 (1) 0-0 3, Watkins 3 (2) 0-0 8, Pierce 5 (2) 10-10 22, Jerome 8 (3) 6-7 25, Zimmerman 1 0-0 2.
Olathe West — Mason 5 (2) 3-5 15, Downing 6 (5) 0-0 17, Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Hashagen 1 0-0 2, Messina 9 (2) 0-0 20, Nicodeums 1 1-2 3.
HANOVER 55, CENTRALIA 41
Centralia;15;4;12;10;—;41
Hanover;15;13;10;17;—;55
Centralia — Quigley 1 1-2 3, Arnold 0 6-9 6, K. Haverkamp 3 (2) 2-2 10, Haufler 2 (1) 1-1 6, I. Haverkamp 1 0-0 2, Steinlage 4 (1) 3-4 12, Van Dorn 1 0-0 2.
Hanover — Cohorst 2 (1) 1-4 6, Stallbaumer 2 (1) 2-4 7, Atkins 4 2-4 10, Peters 4 1-2 9, C. Bruna 5 7-8 17, Pralle 3 0-1 6.
JEFFERSON NORTH 55, OSKALOOSA 54
Jefferson North;12;13;22;8;—;55
Oskaloosa;5;16;19;14;—;54
Jefferson North — Gutschenritter 1 0-0 2, Jobbins 2 (2) 2-4 8, B. Fowler 3 (1) 0-0 7, T. Fowler 3 (2) 2-2 10, Kramer 1 2-4 4, Feldkamp 10 2-2 22, Tweed 1 0-0 2.
Oskaloosa — Robbins 3 (1) 0-0 7, Wells 4 (3) 1-1 12, Shufflebarger 3 (1) 1-1 8, Reed 7 (2) 3-6 19, Bassett 4 0-0 8.
MARANATHA 72, WAMEGO 63
Wamego;15;7;21;20;—;63
Maranatha;22;19;11;20;—;72
Wamego — Cooper 2 0-0 4, Sackrider 1 (1) 0-0 3, Vetter 3 (2) 0-0 8, Fritz 13 (4) 2-2 32, Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Hecht 2 (2) 0-0 6, Cade 3 2-2 8.
Maranatha — Martin 1 0-0 2, Robinette 1 0-0 2, Holland 11 (4) 5-5 31, West 3 1-4 7, Utech 4 (2) 1-2 11, Burdette 1 0-0 2, Friesen 6 5-8 17.
MCLOUTH 58, RIVERSIDE 52
Riverside;12;8;14;18;—;52
McLouth;16;12;14;16;—;58
Riverside — B. Libel 1 0-0 2, J. Libel 1 (1) 0-0 3, Webb 5 (1) 1-2 12, Chalfant 2 (1) 0-0 5, Maddox 7 (2) 0-3 16, Dittmore 4 0-0 8, Black 1 4-5 6.
McLouth — Carlton 0 4-4 4, J. Pope 7 (1) 2-6 17, G. Pope 4 5-8 13, Willits 1 (1) 0-0 3, Barfield 4 (1) 3-4 12, Robbins 4 1-2 9.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 65, ROSSVILLE 34
Rossville;2;8;17;7;—;34
Perry-Lecompton;19;18;21;7;—;65
Rossville — Sumner 2 3-5 7, Morelli 1 (1) 0-0 3, Reeves 2 0-0 4, Badura 2 (2) 2-4 8, Brown 0 1-2 1, Sowers 5 1-2 11.
Perry-Lecompton — Stone 2 (1) 2-2 7, Morgison 4 (2) 0-0 10, Williams 0 0-1 0, Robb 1 (1) 0-0 3, Ketron 1 0-0 2, Mallonee 8 0-0 16, Logan 1 1-2 3, Anderson 2 3-9 7, Farmer 5 5-6 15, Ratzlaff 1 0-0 2.
PLEASANT RIDGE 48, ATCHISON COUNTY 37
Pleasant Ridge;18;8;12;10;—;48
Atchison County;13;6;7;10;—;37
Pleasant Ridge — Wohlgemuth 0 2-2 2, Adams 3 (3) 0-0 9, Reed 8 (1) 0-0 17, Gibson 3 (2) 2-2 10, Stutz 0 2-2 2, Johnston 2 (1) 3-5 8.
Atchison County — Navinskey 1 0-0 2, Hawk 1 0-0 2, Myers 3 (1) 1-2 8, Smith 6 3-3 15, Kramer 4 0-1 8, Boos 1 0-0 2.
SANTA FE TRAIL 54, ROYAL VALLEY 46
Santa Fe Trail;9;16;15;14;—;54
Royal Valley;16;12;7;11;—;46
Santa Fe Trail — Decker 2 (1) 1-2 6, Berckefeldt 2 (1) 1-2 6, Herren 2 0-2 4, Stone 0 2-2 2, Long 7 (4) 4-7 22, Dunnaway 6 2-4 14.
Royal Valley — Hale 5 1-2 11, Thomas 3 (2) 1-4 9, Wahwahsuck 3 3-4 9, Mills 2 0-0 4, Torrez 1 0-0 2, Neuner 1 0-0 2, Klotz 4 1-1 9.
VALLEY HEIGHTS 44, WASHINGTON COUNTY 39
Valley Heights;9;8;15;12;—;44
Washington County;4;8;19;8;—;39
Valley Heights — Beardsley 2 3-3 7, Martin 2 (1) 3-4 8, Coggins 1 1-2 3, O'Toole 4 (2) 2-2 12, Kenworthy 7 0-0 14.
Washington County — Buhrman 3 (2) 3-4 11, Bentz 6 1-1 13, Nelson 7 1-3 15.
Late results Tuesday
ANDERSON COUNTY 59, KC WARD 50
KC Ward;15;16;9;10;—;50
Anderson County;15;17;15;12;—;59
KC Ward — Perez 1 0-0 2, Johnson 3 5-8 11, Esparza 3 (2) 1-2 9, Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Simmons 5 (1) 0-2 11, Torres-Osuna 5 0-0 10, Dominguez-Jones 2 (1) 0-0 5.
Anderson County — Allnutt 9 (1) 2-5 21, Edens 1 0-2 2, Rockers 4 (3) 2-3 13, Powelson 6 (2) 4-6 18, Spencer 1 1-2 3, Keuser 1 0-0 2.
AUGUSTA 69, WELLSVILLE 62
Wellsville;17;11;17;17;—;62
Augusta;16;11;17;25;—;69
Wellsville — Richards 1 0-0 2, Dwyer 4 (3) 0-1 11, Aamold 3 (2) 1-1 9, Vance 6 (4) 0-0 16, O'Neil 4 (4) 2-2 16, Showalter 1 2-2 4, Ebeck 3 0-0 6.
Augusta — Jackson 3 (2) 8-10 16, Burton 7 (1) 3-6 18, Clausing 2 0-1 4, Wilcox 4 2-4 10, Andrews 2 1-2 5, Parker 0 1-2 1, Davidson 7 1-2 15.
BURLINGAME 68, HARTFORD 44
Burlingame;24;18;14;12;—;68
Hartford;5;15;14;10;—;44
Burlingame — Greenwood 4 (1) 2-3 11, Kline 2 (1) 0-0 5, Giffin 4 4-6 12, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Masters 0 4-4 4, Lewis 11 (1) 1-2 24, Quaney 5 0-0 10.
Hartford — Thomas 8 (3) 0-0 19, Heathman 2 0-0 4, Kistner 4 (2) 3-4 13, Dill 3 1-1 7, Goodman 0 1-2 1.
OLPE 56, WAVERLY 54 OT
Waverly;4;9;13;20;8;—;54
Olpe;4;12;11;19;10;—;56
Waverly — Pyle 5 (4) 0-0 14, White 2 0-0 4, Kratzberg 2 (1) 0-0 5, Hively 2 0-2 4, Decker 1 1-2 3, Foster 1 0-0 2, Lacey 6 (4) 0-0 16, Lee 1 4-8 6
Olpe — Barnard 2 8-9 12, D. Hoelting 1 0-0 2, D. Redeker 2 (1) 0-0 5, Ca. Hoelting 9 (4) 5-8 27, McCarthy 5 0-0 10, Co. Hoelting 0 0-2 0.
SEABURY 75, BALDWIN 61
Seabury;17;24;22;12;—;75
Baldwin;15;15;15;16;—;61
Seabury — Jones 12 (1) 2-2 27, Hertzog 0 0-1 0, Ramirez 0 1-2 1, Bayliss 0 2-4 2, Bloch 5 (2) 0-0 12, Green 1 (1) 0-2 3.
Baldwin — Fursman 1 0-0 2, Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Peacock 2 0-0 4, Cessna 3 0-0 6, Barth 7 (3) 5-5 22, Eckman 1 2-2 4, Garber 4 (1) 3-4 12, Berg 2 (2) 0-0 6, Washee 1 1-4 3.
High school girls box scores
Results Wednesday
AXTELL 40, BV-RANDOLPH 34
BV-Randolph;10;12;10;2;—;34
Axtell;10;11;11;8;—;40
Blue Valley-Randolph — Zoeller 3 5-8 11, Al. Cassel 7 2-2 16, Budenbender 1 1-2 3, Ab. Cassel 2 0-1 4.
Axtell —B. Porting 0 1-2 1, Volle 0 2-6 2, Han. Schmitz 8 (1) 2-3 21, E. Deters 4 0-0 8, Feldkamp 3 2-4 8.
BALDWIN 49, LOUISBURG 19
Louisburg;3;4;8;4;—;19
Baldwin;6;20;16;7;—;49
Louisburg — Buffington 1 (1) 2-6 5, Cain 0 0-2 0, Melton 2 3-6 7, Wright 0 0-3 0, Keagle 0 0-1 0, Foote 1 5-6 7.
Baldwin — Kurtz 2 (1) 3-6 8, Boyle 3 (2) 0-0 8, Burnett 4 (1) 0-0 9, Toot 0 2-2 2, Ogle 2 (1) 2-6 7, Frost 3 (2) 0-0 8, Morgan 0 0-1 0, Gere 1 0-0 2, Ellis 2 1-3 5.
FRANKFORT 52, CENTRALIA 51
Centralia;10;10;10;21;—;51
Frankfort;12;15;14;11;—;52
Centralia — Koch 3 0-0 6, Kramer 8 (2) 2-4 20, Jones 2 (1) 0-0 5, Lueger 5 5-7 15, Elliott 2 (1) 0-0 5.
Frankfort — Tommer 3 0-0 6, Ahlvers 1 (1) 0-0 3, Broxterman 4 3-4 11, Ebert 9 (3) 2-4 22, Brandt 4 (1) 0-1 9.
HANOVER 60, CLIFTON-CLYDE 41
Clifton-Clyde;9;14;12;6;—;41
Hanover;8;18;21;13;—;60
Clifton-Clyde — Hubert 5 (4) 2-3 16, J. Bowser 2 2-2 6, Douglas 1 (1) 0-0 3, P. Girard 1 2-4 4, A. Girard 3 0-1 6, Callihan 2 0-0 4, Knox 0 2-6 2.
Hanover — E. Bruna 0 2-4 2, Lohse 5 (3) 1-1 14, Hendrickson 2 (1) 1-2 6, Behrends 3 (1) 0-0 7, Doebele 7 (1) 2-2 17, P. Bruna 0 1-2 1, Hynek 4 0-0 8, L. Bruna 2 1-2 5.
LINN 30, ONAGA 23
Linn;8;8;5;9;—;30
Onaga;4;2;9;8;—;23
Linn — Moore 2 (1) 0-0 5, Dittmer 2 2-4 6, Bott 1 4-4 6, Mueller 1 0-0 2, Oehmke 2 1-1 5, Beikman 2 0-0 4, Smith 1 0-0 2.
Onaga — Fischer 2 1-1 5, VanDonge 0 2-6 2, Schwartz 4 2-3 10, Figge 0 6-10 6.
MAUR HILL 34, SEABURY 4
Maur Hill;12;16;6;0;—;34
Seabury;2;0;2;0;—;4
Maur Hill — Dulac 4 (3) 0-0 11, Mason 1 0-2 2, Folsom 3 0-0 6, Dannon 1 0-0 2, Dulac 3 1-2 7, Joyce 2 (2) 0-0 6, Burson 0 0-2 0.
Seabury — Chindamo 1 0-2 2, Matsinger 1 0-0 2.
RIVERSIDE 42, KC CHRISTIAN 26
KC Christian;3;8;7;8;—;26
Riverside;8;12;14;8;—;42
KC Christian — Connally 3 1-2 7, Unruh 0 1-4 1, Yockey 1 1-4 3, Sanner 4 6-12 14, Diggs 0 1-2 1.
Riverside — Hawkins 5 0-0 10, Jones 1 0-4 2, Ev. Byrd 0 0-2 0, Hayes 0 2-2 2, Miller 5 0-0 10, Lundy 2 2-4 6, Brewer 3 0-3 6, O'Grady 2 0-0 4, Huff 1 0-0 2.
ROYAL VALLEY 49, SANTA FE TRAIL 29
Santa Fe Trail;7;8;5;9;—;29
Royal Valley;14;11;18;6;—;49
Santa Fe Trail — Mead 4 (1) 0-0 9, Rowe 0 0-2 0, Stone 3 0-2 6, Myrick 1 0-0 2, Guyle 3 (1) 1-1 8, Turner 2 0-0 4.
Royal Valley — Albright 1 0-0 2, Saia 1 0-0 2, Ma. Irving 3 (2) 0-0 8, W. Irving 1 0-1 2, Serna 0 1-2 1, Thomas 5 (3) 3-6 16, Me. Irving 0 0-2 0, Broxterman 6 6-12 18, Poort 0 0-1 0.
ST. JOSEPH BENTON 65, OTTAWA 17
Ottawa;2;8;7;0;—;17
St. Joe Benton;16;21;16;12;—;65
Ottawa — Ficken 3 (2) 0-0 8, Spigle 1 0-0 2, Titus 1 0-0 2, Evans 2 1-2 5.
St. Joseph Benton — Murphy 5 0-0 10, Cox 3 0-1 6, Russell 10 (1) 0-0 21, Fuller 6 0-0 12, Williams 2 0-0 4, Burright 2 0-1 4, Henderson 4 0-0 8.
ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 67, HOLTON 39
Holton;13;10;10;6;—;39
St. Joseph Central;20;21;19;7;—;67
Holton — Flewelling 0 1-4 1, Haussler 3 0-0 6, Hickman 0 1-2 1, Rhodd 1 2-2 4, Tanking 6 (4) 1-2 17, Crouch 0 2-2 2, Moore 3 2-6 8.
St. Joseph Central — R. Wetlaufer 1 (1) 0-0 3, Sample 2 (1) 1-2 6, Keller 0 2-4 2, E. Moody 8 (1) 2-2 19, Velraska 1 (1) 0-0 3, E. Wetlaufer 2 (2) 0-0 6, G. Moody 4 (3) 0-0 11, Eiman 4 0-2 8, Wilson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Farmer 2 0-0 4.
VALLEY HEIGHTS 49, DONIPHAN WEST 39
Doniphan West;10;10;14;5;—;39
Valley Heights;14;16;9;10;—;49
Doniphan West — M. Smith 5 9-15 19, Olson 2 (1) 0-0 5, H. Leach 1 2-3 4, S. Smith 1 2-4 4, S. Leach 1 0-0 2, Whetstine 2 (1) 0-0 5.
Valley Heights — C. Toerber 2 3-4 7, Stevenson 1 (1) 0-0 3, M. Vermetten 0 2-2 2, E. Toerber 4 (1) 0-3 9, Yungeberg 3 2-2 8, Musil 1 (1) 0-0 3, S. Vermetten 6 5-7 17.
WABAUNSEE 62, CHAPMAN 39
Chapman;6;15;11;7;—;39
Wabaunsee;12;18;18;14;—;62
Chapman — Kirkpatrick 6 3-4 15, Adams 2 3-4 7, Suther 2 2-4 6, Bledsoe 4 3-8 11.
Wabaunsee — Hutley 5 (1) 0-2 11, Schreiner 6 (3) 2-2 17, Barber 5 0-2 10, Hafenstine 0 1-2 1, Oliver 4 2-5 10, Strait 6 1-2 13.
Late results Tuesday
DESOTO 48, TONGANOXIE 20
Tonganoxie;5;5;5;5;—;20
DeSoto;10;19;17;2;—;48
Tonganoxie — Crowley 1 (1) 0-1 3, Knipp 0 2-5 2, Barnes 1 2-2 4, Khanthaboury 1 0-0 2, Martinez 2 (1) 1-4 6, Gray 1 (1) 0-0 3.
DeSoto — Collins 0 0-2 0, Ricks 4 (2) 2-5 12, Searls 5 (1) 3-4 14, Shupe 4 (4) 0-0 12, Ostronic 4 2-4 10.
HARTFORD 48, BURLINGAME 34
Burlingame;13;6;8;7;—;34
Hartford;15;18;9;6;—;48
Burlingame — Giffin 9, Lewis 2, Masters 3, Punches 9, Quaney 2, Winters 9.
Hartford — B. Darbyshire 25, Breshears 17, Finnerty 4, Baker 2.
HUGOTON 69, BELOIT 68 OT
Hugoton;13;11;16;21;8;—;69
Beloit;13;9;15;24;7;—;68
Hugoton — Hamlin 3 (2) 2-2 10, M. McClure 3 0-3 6, Beard 10 5-11 25, Johnson 6 (1) 4-8 17, Guzman 3 (2) 0-0 8, T. McClure 1 (1) 0-0 3.
Beloit — Wagner 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 4 (2) 3-4 13, Meier 3 1-2 7, Larson 12 0-1 24, Barrett 5 4-6 14, Cooper 1 4-9 6.
MADISON 34, LEBO 30
Madison;15;8;5;6;—;34
Lebo;8;10;9;3;—;30
Madison — Watts 3 (1) 0-0 7, E. Farrow 4 4-5 12, Williams 2 (1) 1-4 6, Serrer 0 3-4 3, R. Farrow 1 (1) 3-6 6.
Lebo — Schrader 3 0-2 6, Al. Moore 2 0-0 4, Peek 2 (2) 2-2 8, Charbonneau 1 0-0 2, Av. Moore 2 (1) 0-0 5, Oswald 2 (1) 0-0 5.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 64, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 15
Central Heights;4;4;6;1;—;15
Northern Heights;20;17;16;11;—;64
Central Heights — Brown 0 0-2 0, Roehl 1 1-2 3, Meyer 2 (1) 1-4 6, Compton 2 0-0 4, Gardner 0 2-4 2.
Northern Heights — Massey 12 0-0 24, Hinrichs 1 (1) 1-2 4, Davis 3 2-2 8, French 1 2-2 4, Dody 2 0-0 4, Smart 4 1-2 9, Boyce 1 1-2 3, Barnett 4 0-0 8.
OLPE 76, WAVERLY 50
Waverly;12;19;9;10;—;50
Olpe;17;21;23;15;—;76
Waverly — S. McWilliams 3 0-0 6, Foster 5 (4) 2-3 16, Fairchild 1 (1) 1-4 4, Vogts 3 (3) 0-0 9, Patterson 4 2-4 10, Kellerman 2 (1) 0-0 5.
Olpe — Smith 1 (1) 3-4 6, McDougald 2 4-4 8, Davis 74-5 18, Heins 1 0-0 2, Bishop 3 (3) 2-2 11, Miller 11 0-1 22, Sleezer 2 3-4 7, Vestering 1 0-0 2.
WAMEGO 37, EUDORA 35
Wamego;6;11;0;20;—;37
Eudora;10;6;8;11;—;35
Wamego — Alderson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Alexander 3 (3) 1-2 10, Donnelly 3 0-0 6, Pettay 0 1-5 1, Beachler 1 (1) 0-0 3, Underwood 4 (1) 1-2 10, Hamman 1 0-2 2.
Eudora — Re. Hiebert 2 (1) 4-4 9, Ri. Hiebert 5 (2) 0-0 12, Pierce 1 3-4 5, Schreiner 1 0-0 2, Durr 3 (1) 0-2 7.