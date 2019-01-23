The Ulysses Tigers had just 12 turnovers total in Tuesday night’s game against Garden City High School, but five of those came in the first quarter, when the visiting Buffaloes stampeded to an early lead and never looked back.

The Buffs led from 3 minutes into the game to the final buzzer, downing the host Tigers, 48-33.

Jarrod Springston led the Buffs (9-3) with 15 points, adding five rebounds. Carlos Acosta had 11 and Azavier Williams 10 off the bench. Devin Walker led Ulysses (5-7) with 15 points and seven rebounds.

It was Walker who gave the Tigers their only lead, scoring on Ulysses’ first possession for the early 2-0 advantage. And it was Springston who drew the Buffs even just 20 seconds later, followed by Acosta giving the Buffs a 4-2 lead at the 5:07 mark of the first quarter — a lead they would never relenquish.

By the end of the first quarter, the Buffs led 13-4. Ulysses cut that to 15-14 midway through the second quarter, with Walker scoring contributing six of those points, before Kyler Lamb sunk a 2-pointer to put the Buffs up 17-14 at halftime.

Walker pulled the Tigers within 17-16 in the third quarter, as well, but Acosta had the answer this time, with back-to-back 2-pointers. Victor Perez hit a three-pointer to make it 21-19, but the Buffs responded with a 6-0 run to end the period.

Those closest the Tigers would get from there was 29-24 2 minutes into the final period.

The Buffs shot 43.5 percent from the field (20 of 46) while Ulysses hit 35 percent (14 of 40), including a paltry 2 of 19 from deep.

The Buffs now have a week off before hosting Dodge City on Jan. 29. The Tigers hit the road on the same night to face Hugoton.