Washburn’s basketball teams will begin a two-game road swing Wednesday when the Ichabods travel to Joplin, Mo. to face Missouri Southern at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center. Washburn’s women (11-5 overall, 6-1 in the MIAA) will take on Missouri Southern (11-7, 3-5) in a 5:30 p.m. contest, followed by the men’s game at approximately 7:30, pitting the Ichabods (13-3, 6-1) against the Lions (14-4, 5-3).

Washburn’s women will be trying to bounce back from Saturday’s 59-51 conference home loss to Fort Hays State, which snapped a nine-game Washburn winning streak, while the Ichabod men rallied to beat the Tigers, 80-73.

Wednesday's men’s game will match a pair of former Kansas teammates against each other, with Washburn's Brett Ballard facing Missouri Southern's Jeff Boschee.

Both Washburn teams will travel to Pittsburg State on Saturday.

Topeka High boys, Hayden girls games postponed

Tuesday night's Junction City at Topeka High Centennial League boys basketball game at Topeka High and Hayden's first-round game against Nemaha Central in Wellsville's Top Gun Tournament were postponed Tuesday because of inclement weather.

Hayden and Nemaha Central are now scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Wednesday while a makeup date for the High-Junction City game has not been announced.

WSU men fall at USF, 54-41

David Collins scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds and South Florida beat Wichita State 54-41 on Tuesday night at Tampa, Fla., after holding the Shockers to 15 first-half points, but scoring just 24 of their own in the second half.

It was the fewest points the Bulls have allowed in a first half since the 15 scored by Ohio on Nov. 16, 2018. Their 24 points were the fewest they have scored in a second half since scoring 27 against Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 29, 2018.

LaQuincy Rideau scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals for South Florida (13-6, 3-4 American Athletic Conference), which shot 30 percent and made 6 of 19 3-pointers.

South Florida led 12-2 on T.J. Lang's 3 while the Shockers made just 1 of 12 shots on 8-percent shooting with 11:54 left. Rideau's free throws capped a 5-0 run for a 30-15 halftime lead.

The Shockers closed to 37-31 on Jamarius Burton's layup after an 11-0 run, but Alexis Yetna and Collins each hit 3s and the Bulls led 50-39 with 3:19 to go.

Markis McDuffie scored 11 points for Wichita State (8-10, 1-5), which has lost six of its last seven and has yet to win on the road this season.

NFL investigating laser pointed at Brady

NFL security is investigating whether a fan attempted to shine a laser into the face of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during their AFC championship game victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Local television stations posted footage Tuesday that showed a green light flashing on Brady late in the Patriots' 37-31 overtime victory. At least two instances occurred on their go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, including a crucial 25-yard pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Laser pointers are banned at most sporting events because of the potential for distraction and safety reasons. The light can damage the retina in the eye after even a short period of time.

The NFL has dealt with the issue in the past, including a Monday night game in Mexico two years ago in which then-Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler was caught in the eye multiple times.