High school girls box scores
Results Thursday
ATCHISON COUNTY 45, ROSSVILLE 29
Rossville;6;4;9;10;—;29
Atchison County;12;12;18;3;—;45
Rossville — Streit 1 (1) 0-0 3, Rodehorst 1 0-0 2, Rabe 3 0-1 6, Hill 4 1-2 9, Morelli 3 (1) 0-0 7, Shultz 1 0-0 2.
Atchison County — Johnson 1 (1) 1-2 4, Kimmi 0 0-1 0, G. Appel 3 (2) 2-2 10, Pitts 0 1-2 1, Ernzen 5 (1) 0-0 11, Beien 7 (1) 4-4 19.
BALDWIN 73, ANDERSON COUNTY 40
Anderson County;12;11;9;8;—;40
Baldwin;17;17;22;17;—;73
Anderson County — Foltz 1 2-3 4, Schmit 2 6-8 10, Kurtz 6 0-0 12, Spring 0 1-3 1, Licktieg 3 0-0 6, Jasper 3 (1) 0-0 7.
Baldwin — Kurtz 6 4-4 16, Boyle 3 (1) 3-3 10, Burnett 2 0-0 4, Toot 1 (1) 2-3 5, Russell 1 (1) 0-0 3, Ogle 3 (1) 0-0 7, Harvey 0 1-2 1, Frost 7 (6) 2-4 22, Morgan 1 (1) 0-0 3, Gere 0 0-2 0, Ellis 0 2-2 2.
BELOIT 57, SACRED HEART 52
Sacred Heart;16;7;18;11;—;52
Beloit;7;16;16;18;—;57
Sacred Heart — Cochran 2 (1) 2-4 7, Everett 7 5-6 19, Goetz 4 (1) 0-1 9, Slagle 2 1-2 5, Gotti 1 (1) 0-0 3, Palen 3 (3) 0-0 9.
Beloit — Schroeder 1 2-3 4, Meier 2 0-0 4, Larson 10 3-4 23, Ehlers 2 1-1 5, Cooper 1 0-0 2, Barrett 6 (1) 6-6 19.
BURLINGAME 45, MDCV 39 OT
Burlingame;5;11;4;15;10;—;45
MdCV;8;14;13;4;4;—;39
Burlingame — Punches 3 2-2 8, Quaney 0 2-2 2, Winters 6 (3) 3-7 18, Giffin 4 (1) 0-0 9, Lewis 2 (2) 1-4 7, Shaffer 0 0-4 0, Masters 0 1-2 1.
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Vaught 1 (1) 0-0 3, Miles 2 0-0 4, Marsh 2 0-2 4, Lacey 0 2-2 2, Duncan 0 2-2 2, DeCavale 3 2-4 8, Walbeck 3 3-4 9, Massey 3 (1) 0-0 7.
JEFFERSON NORTH 54, PERRY-LECOMPTON 19
Perry-Lecompton;7;7;5;0;—;19
Jefferson North;15;17;15;7;—;54
Perry-Lecompton — Ball 2 (1) 0-0 5, J. Keller 3 1-3 7, Nally 1 2-4 4, Hurd 1 (1) 0-2 3.
Jefferson North — Feldkamp 2 (1) 2-2 7, Robertson 2 0-0 4, Ka. Schneider 1 2-3 4, Vaught 8 (3) 4-6 23, Weishaar 5 (1) 1-1 12, Ki. Schneider 2 0-0 4.
LEBO 49, SOUTHERN COFFEY 24
Southern Coffey;6;4;7;7;—;24
Lebo;19;9;8;13;—;49
Southern Coffey — Hall 1 0-0 2, Copeland 2 0-0 4, Stone 2 (2) 2-3 8, Alumbaugh 1 0-0 2, Ohl 2 0-0 4, Harvey 0 0-4 0, Szambecki 1 2-6 4.
Lebo — Schrader 5 2-4 12, Al. Moore 2 (1) 4-7 9, Peek 2 (2) 0-0 6, Charboneau 1 0-0 2, Oswald 2 (1) 0-0 5, Tackitt 2 (2) 2-2 8, Tollefson 1 2-3 4, Smith 1 (1) 0-0 3.
MAIZE 84, JUNCTION CITY 23
Junction City;6;7;2;8;—;23
Maize;33;23;20;8;—;84
Junction City — A. Davis 2 0-0 4, Harris 0 1-1 1, Nicholson 1 0-0 2, M. Davis 1 0-3 2, Hekekia 2 0-0 4, Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Grygier 0 4-4 4, Escobar 0 2-2 2, Clark 0 2-2 2.
Maize — Onwugbufor 4 3-3 11, Lambert 2 (1) 0-0 5, Holmes 5 (2) 1-1 13, Jones 4 0-0 8, Cauthon 6 (1) 2-2 15, Wilcox 2 (1) 2-2 7, Pierce 3 (1) 2-2 9, Miller 2 0-0 4, Espinoza 4 0-0 8, Wedman 1 2-2 4.
MANHATTAN 81, WELLINGTON 51
Wellington;16;12;8;15;—;51
Manhattan;18;22;28;13;—;81
Wellington — Rusk 2 6-6 10, Buck 1 0-0 2, Zeka 0 7-8 7, Frame 5 (3) 0-0 13, Meyer 0 3-4 3,Myk. French 2 0-0 4, Jones 0 2-2 2, Myr. French 2 (2) 2-2 8, Warnock 1 0-0 2.
Manhattan — Weixelman 5 (2) 0-0 12, Williams 4 (1) 1-1 10, Harper 7 (1) 2-2 17, A. Ostermann 2 (1) 1-3 6, Wilson 5 4-5 14, Claussen 1 1-2 3, MArtinez 5 0-3 10, Cordis 2 5-6 9.
PLEASANT RIDGE 77, OSKALOOSA 53
Oskaloosa;11;16;10;16;—;53
Pleasant Ridge;20;16;27;14;—;77
Oskaloosa — Messalle 1 0-2 2, Reg. Curry 5 0-0 10, Ree. Curry 3 (1) 1-6 8, Adams 1 0-2 2, Rockhold 6 1-2 13, Pfau 0 2-2 2, Miller 2 (1) 0-0 5, Caldwell 2 (1) 1-2 6, Johnson 2 1-7 5.
Pleasant Ridge — Schwinn 1 0-0 2, Watkins 4 (4) 0-0 12, Oatney 1 0-1 2, Barnes 0 0-1 0, Heim 6 (1) 3-5 16, Ewert 5 (1) 0-1 11, Nutsch 6 0-0 12, Herbig 3 (2) 0-1 8, Miller 5 4-5 14.
VALLEY FALLS 40, CORNERSTONE 39
Valley Falls;13;8;17;2;—;40
Cornerstone;16;6;5;12;—;39
Valley Falls — Kirkwood 11 (3) 1-1 26, Hawk 4 (1) 0-0 9, Coker 2 (1) 0-0 5.
Cornerstone — Gentry 1 0-0 2, Poage 1 0-0 2, Ad. Holloway 3 3-4 9, Al. Holloway 3 (2) 6-9 14, Martin 2 2-2 6, Kramer 1 (1) 3-4 6.
WELLSVILLE 60, LOUISBURG 28
Louisburg;6;15;0;7;—;28
Wellsville;24;13;17;6;—;60
Louisburg — Mynsted 2 (1) 0-0 5, Buffington 2 (2) 0-0 6, Hankinson 0 0-1 0, Cain 1 (1) 0-0 3, Diederich 2 1-2 5, Melton 4 0-2 8, Foote 0 1-4 1.
Wellsville — Showalter 1 0-0 2, Newhouse 4 (3) 0-4 11, Troutman 2 2-2 6, McDaniel 2 1-3 5, Ball 3 2-2 8, Aamold 7 (3) 1-3 18, McCoy 4 (2) 0-0 10.
High school boys box scores
Results Thursday
BELOIT 58, SACRED HEART 51
Sacred Heart;12;8;16;16;—;51
Beloit;16;11;12;19;—;58
Sacred Heart — Gormley 1 0-0 2, Skidmore 8 2-4 16, Leners 3 (2) 0-0 8, Bunker 3 0-0 6, Herrenbruck 4 (1) 6-6 15, Mendez 1 0-0 2.
Beloit — Cox 6 (4) 0-0 16, Palen 4 (1) 10-12 19, Smith 2 (1) 1-2 6, Gray 1 0-0 2, Budke 1 0-0 2, Eilert 1 (1) 0-0 3, Mason 4 0-1 8, Chandler 1 0-0 2.
CHASE COUNTY 74, PEABODY 50
Peabody;10;21;8;11;—;50
Chase County;15;23;22;14;—;74
Peabody — Young 1 0-0 2, Dauck 0 2-4 2, Smith 1 (1) 3-4 6, Weerts 7 (3) 3-3 20, Caldwell 0 0-2 0, Entz 2 (1) 0-2 5, VanAuren 3 0-0 6, Parks 2 (1) 2-2 7.
Chase County — Reyer 0 0-2 0, Holloway 1 0-1 2, Stout 0 1-2 1, Gooden 5 3-4 13, Gilbreath 1 2-4 4, Johnson 4 (4) 1-2 13, Eidman 6 0-2 12, Groh 4 3-4 11, Schroer 7 (1) 3-4 18.
CORNERSTONE 54, ST. MARY'S ACADEMY 42
Cornertsone;8;16;15;15;—;54
St. Mary's Academy;10;5;8;19;—;42
Cornerstone — Aa. Mullen 6 (4) 0-0 16, N. Schwensen 2 0-0 4, Bylsma 4 0-0 8, Steinlage 3 0-0 6, Hamilton 0 2-4 2, Martin 0 0-2 0, Brown 6 (3) 1-2 16, Donaldson 1 0-0 2.
St. Mary's Academy — Garland 3 5-8 11, Beaulieu 1 0-2 2, Belderok 11 0-0 22, Vernado 2 (1) 0-0 5, Young 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 0-2 0.
SOUTHERN COFFEY 61, HARTFORD 51
Hartford;9;15;16;11;—;51
Southern Coffey;19;12;15;15;—;61
Hartford — Thomas 8 (2) 0-0 18, Heathman 1 0-0 2, Kistner 6 (2) 0-0 14, Sull 2 0-0 4, Dill 6 1-2 13.
Southern Coffey — J. Bontrager 0 3-6 3, N. Bontrager 2 (2) 0-0 6, Ohl 10 6-6 26, Harvey 4 (1) 2-5 11, Leimkuhler 4 3-6 11, Harred 2 0-0 4.
WAVERLY 63, MDCV 25
Waverly;18;15;18;11;—;63
MdCV;6;5;7;7;—;25
Waverly — Pyle 6 (3) 0-2 15, White 3 0-1 6, Bartley 1 0-0 2, Hively 5 0-2 10, Foster 3 2-2 8, C. Lacey 4 2-4 10, Lee 5 2-3 12.
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Davis 2 1-2 5, Lingenfelter 1 2-2 4, Lacey 2 3-5 7, Woodson 4 0-0 8, Holloway 0 1-4 1.