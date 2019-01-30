CIMARRON — It took a while, but once the Scott City girls got going, they took off.

The Beavers overcame a slow opening few minutes in which they turned the ball over six times (equaling their point total) to take control and hold on for a 61-54 win at Cimarron.

Trailing 12-6 midway into the opening quarter, Scott City closed on a 10-6 run to trail by just one at the first break.

Following five straight turnovers by Cimarron to open the second, the Beavers took their first lead of the game on a Lydia Rumford put-back, increasing that to 35-22 at one point.

That would be it for Scott City’s scoring in the half but they still held a 35-29 lead at intermission.

Cimarron cut into that lead right away with a two-two combination to open the third, but the Beavers countered with Emily Weathers, who hit three straight field goals to take the lead to seven, before Cameron Bartlett’s bucket two scores later cut the lead to 43-40.

A late run gave the Beavers a 48-41 lead going into the final period, but Clara Bartlett cut into that with four straight points to get the Jays to within three, the closest they could get as the Beavers went spread offense down the stretch for the win.

Weathers led the Beavers with 22 points. Rumford added 14.

Cameron Bartlett led the Jays with 18 points.

Scott City coach Sarah McCormick was happy with how her team responded to the early adversity and the stretches of sloppy play along the way.

“I don’t think it was anyone’s best game but there will be times when the happens, but I felt that when we needed to, we were sharp,” she said. “But we can’’t have those lapses where we get careless.”

Scott City committed just 16 turnovers, but when they came, they came in waves.

“This is the time of year we can’t afford that, and hopefully, this taught us a valuable lesson,” McCormick said.

Cimarron coach Eli Applegate saw his team commit 29 turnovers after starting the game strong, and that can’t happen against quality opponents like Scott City, he said.

“We came out fast. I thought we played well at the beginning of the game,” he said. “As the game went on, we had too many turnovers. That’s the ball game.”

His team got to within three points enough times; they just couldn’t convert.

“We’d give up an offensive rebound or commit a turnover, and that hurt us,” Applegate said. “That just killed us. But what mistakes we had, those are correctable.”

Scott City (9-5) hosts Hugoton Friday, while Cimarron will face Meade.