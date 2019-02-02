Friday's scores

Girls

Garden City 49, Guymon, Okla. 45

South Gray 67, Pawnee Heights 27

Syracuse 48, Elkhart 37

Dighton 38, Ingalls 28

Cimarron 46, Meade 42

Ulysses 38, Colby 29

Minneola 52, Moscow 40

Sublette 44, Wichita County 35

Holcomb 51, Goodland 34

Scott City 70, Hugoton 40

Kiowa County 60, Satanta 22

Lakin 47, Wiley, Colo. 44

Kinsley 42, Spearville 39

Boys

Garden City 41, Guymon, Okla. 37

South Gray 70, Pawnee Heights 38

Ingalls 52, Dighton 27

Lakin 74, Wiley (COLO.) 50

Girls Roundup

South Gray 67, Pawnee Heights 27

Behind senior Hannah Askew’s 21 points, the South Gray Rebels have now improved to 11-4 on the season, dismantling the Pawnee Heights Tigers 67-27, Friday night in Montezuma.

Askew was not the only Rebel to have an impact in the game, as two other players ended in double figures as juniors Emma Jantz finished with 15 and Emma Jantz finished with 14.

The Rebels played well offensively, but made their mark defensively, as they did not allow the Tigers to score in double digits, in any of the four quarters on Friday.

———

Pawnee Heights (27): Polso 1 0-0 3, Miller 3 0-0 6, Calson 3 202 8, Hands 0 2-2 2, Nondorff 1 0-2 3, Amspacker 2 1-2 5. Totals 10 5-8 27.

South Gray (67): M. Tarn 2 0-0 4, Jantz 4 4-6 15, Wiebe 5 2-2 14, Ingram 1 0-0 3, S. Tarn 3 0-0 7, Nagle 0 1-2 1, Askew 7 7-9 21. Totals 22 14-21 67.

PH;7;6;7;7;--;27

SG;13;21;20;13;--;67

3-point goals: Pawnee Heights 2 (Nondorff 1, Polson 1), South Gray 7 (Jants 3, Wiebe 2, Ingram 1, S. Tarn 1)

Syracuse 48, Elkhart 37

The Syracuse Bulldogs were able to fend off a 24-point quarter from the Elkhart Wildcats, as they were able to do enough in the first three quarters to earn their second win a row, cruising past the Wildcats 48-37, Friday night in Syracuse.

Sophomore Kate Riley lead all scorers with 16 points on Friday night, 11 of which came in the second half, help sealing the win for the Bulldogs.

Before the 24-point explosion from Elkhart, Syracuse held the Wildcats to 13 points in the first three quarters of the game. The Bulldogs had scored 14 in the second quarter.

———

Elkhart (37): Nave 1 0-0 2, Hoskinson 0 2-3 2, Ralstin 6 1-1 14, Forbes 1 1-4 3, Ky. Richardson 1 0-0 2, Ka. Richardson 2 0-0 6, Eagam 1 1-1 3, Runkle 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 6-11 37.

Syracuse (48): A.Coleman 1 0-0 2, Baker 3 1-1 8, Stum 1 1-3 3, Riley 4 6-9 16, O. Coleman 1 0-0 3, Kullot 3 5-8 11, A. Thomeczek 2 1-4 5. Totals 15 14-25 48.

ELK;2;4;7;24;--;37

SYR;6;14;10;18;--;48

3-point goals: Elkhart 3 (Ka. Richardson 2, Ralstin 1), Syracuse 4 (Riley 2, Baker 1, Coleman 1).

Dighton 38, Ingalls 28

In this defensive battle, the Dighton Hornets outlasted the Ingalls Bulldogs 38-28 to earn a hard earned road victory Friday night in Ingalls.

The game was ultimately decided early, as the Hornets held the Bulldogs to a single point in the second quarter, while scoring 13.

Junior Ella Roberts lead all scorers with 11 points, with teammate Gentry Shapland not far behind with 10 points. The leading scorer for the Bulldogs was junior Brityn Beach, who finished with 10 points in a losing effort.

———

Dighton (38): Cramer 2 1-2 6, Carton 2 0-0 4, G. Shapland 3 4-4 10, Sheppard 2 0-0 4, Whipple 1 1-1 3, Roberts 3 5-9 11. Totals 13 11-16 38

Ingalls (28): Ast 1 3-4 5, Lightner 1 0-0 2, Cure 4 0-0 9, Beach 4 2-4 10, Wall 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 5-8 28.

DIG;4;13;7;14;--;38

ING;7;1;7;13;--;28

3-point goals: Dighton 1 (Cramer 1), Ingalls 1 (Cure 1).

Cimarron 46, Meade 42

The Cimarron Blujays snapped a three game losing streak, exacting some revenge on the Meade Buffaloes, who beat them earlier this season in January, outlasting the Buffaloes 46-42, Friday night in Cimarron.

There were three Bluejays who finished the night in double figures, as junior Clara Bartlett, senior Taylor Jantz and Cameron Bartlett finished with 15, 14, and 12 points respectively. The three Bluejays combined for 41 of Cimarron’s 46 points on Friday.

———

Meade (42): not available

Cimarron (46): Cl. Bartlett 5 2-3 15, Jantz 3 5-7 14, Ca. Bartlett 4 4-4 12, Moler 0 3-4 3, Dyke 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 14-20 46.

3-point goals: Meade (), Cimarron 6 (Cl. Bartlett 3, Jantz 3).

Ulysses 38, Colby 29

Senior Gina Ballesteros had herself quite a night, hitting six three-pointers, and behind her 20 points, the Ulysses Tigers went on the road and got a big road win, defeating the Colby Eagles 38-29, Friday night.

The Tigers had to face some adversity on Friday, after falling behind 18-14 at halftime. Ulysses outlasted the shorthanded Eagles, outscoring them 24-11 in the second half.

Ballesteros, lead all scorers with 20 and was the only Tiger in double digits, Friday night.

———

Ulysses (38): Castilleja 1 1-5 4, Habey 3 0-0 6, Oglevie 1 2-6 4, Garcia 1 0-0 2, Edwards 1 0-2 2, Ballesteros 7 0-2 20. Totas 14 3-15 38.

Colby (29): Vaughn 3 3-4 11, Jones 5 0-0 15, Stanley 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 4-6 29.

ULY;8;6;10;14;--;38

COL;7;11;3;8;--;29

3-point goals: Ulysses 7 (Ballesteros 6, Castillega 1), Colby 7 (Jones 5, Vaughn 2).

Boys Roundup

Lakin 74, Wiley (COLO.) 50

The Lakin Broncs traveled to Colorado, and had an offensive explosion, hitting on 14 3-point shots, outdueling the Wiley, Colo. Panthers 74-50, Friday night in Wiley.

Lakin seemed to take control right from the gate, taking a 36-26 lead into half time. When the Broncs returned to the court for the third quarter, their defense essentially put the game out of reach, holding the Panthers to five, third quarter points.

Leading the way in 3-point shots and scoring for Lakin, was Servando Gonzalez who connected on six 3-pointers and finished the night with 20 points. Two others Broncs finished in double figures as Henry Chou and John Wright finished with 12 and 10.

———

Lakin (74): Banuelos 0 5-8 5, Bachman 2 0-0 6, Gonzalez 7 0-0 20, Gilleland 1 1-2 3, Achen 1 1-2 3, Chou 5 1-1 12, Hudson 3 0-0 8, Hash 1 1-2 3, Wright 4 1-1 10, Daniels 1 0-1 3, Shelden 0 0-2 6. Totals 27 11-18 74.

Wiley (50): Grogan 3 2-2 10, Philips 2 0-0 4, Mauch 4 0-2 8, Cangston 3 2-2 10, Ponkey 1 0-0 2, Tyree 5 5-8 16. Totals 18 9-14 50.

LAK;15;21;24;14;--;74

WIL;17;9;5;19;--;50

3-point goals: Lakin 14 (Gonzalez 6, Shelden 2, Hudson 2, Bachman 2, Daniels 1, Wright 1), Wiley 5 (Gorgan 2, Cangston 2, Tyree 1).

Ulysses 51, Colby 42

The Ulysses Tigers are finally winners once again, snapping a seven-game losing streak by beating the Colby Eagles, 51-41, Friday night in Colby.

It was a slow start for the Tigers, only scoring nine points in the opening quarter, but they quickly turned it around tying things up at 21 before the break. Ulysses then went on to outscore Colby 30-21 in the second half to earn its first win since January 4th.

Leading the way for the Tigers was senior Joshua Hickman, who finished the night with 17 points, making him the only Tiger to finish in double digits.

———

Ulysses (51): L. Walker 1 3-4 5, Galindo 3 0-0 7, Hickman 4 5-6 17, Perez 3 2-6 8, Sifuentes 1 4-6 6, D. Walker 2 4-8 8. Totals 15 18-30

Colby (42): Stapp 1 0-0 2, WInger 1 1-4 5, Zepp 7 0-0 14, Myers 1 0-0 2, Wahlmeier 1 2-2 6, Schippers 6 0-2 13. Totals 18 5-10 42.

ULY;9;12;16;14;--;51

COL;15;6;13;8;--;42

3-point goals: Ulysses 5 (Hickman 4, Galindo 1), Colby 1 (Schippers 1).

Syracuse 59, Elkhart 41

The Syracuse Bulldogs continue to roll this season, winning their third game in a row, and 13th of the season, after defeating the Elkhart Wildcats 59-41 Friday night in Syracuse.

It was the Wildcats who got off to the hot start, taking the early lead, but Syracuse took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats, 46-27, for the remaining three quarters.

Leading the way for the Bulldogs was senior Kaine Chairez-Buddy, scoring 18 points leading all scorers.

———

Elkhart (41): Dougherty 0 1-2 1, Prieto 4 1-2 12, Hoskinson 2 0-0 5, Moreno 2 1-6, Hastings 5 1-2 11, Gomez 1 3-4 5. Totals 15 7-16 59.

Syracuse (59):J. Hart 1 1-2 3, Finley 1 0-0 3, Chairez-Buddy 7 4-4 18, Plunkett 1 0-0 2, Doze 2 0-0 5, Ramirez 4 1-1 10, Durler 0 2-2 2, Gonzalez 3 0-0 6, R. Hart 5 0-0 10. Totals 24 8-11 59.

ELK;14;8;7;12;--;41

SYR;13;17;18;11;--;59

3-point goals: Elkhart 4(Prieto 3, Hoskinson 1), Syracuse 3 (Finley 1, Doze 1, Ramirez 1).

Stanton County 66, Southwestern Heights 53

The Stanton County Trojans won their fourth game in a row and 13th of the season, after blowing past the Southwestern Heights Mustangs, 66-53, Friday night in Kismet. While Stanton County is going one way, Southwestern Heights is going the opposite way, losing its third game in row, and ninth of the season.

The Mustangs were actually the ones who exploded with an impressive 22-point first quarter, and went into the second quarter with the lead. The Trojans quickly put any notion of an upset to rest, holding the Mustangs to an eight-point second quarter and a four-point third quarter, eventually winning 66-53.

Leading all scorers on Friday was senior Michael Aleman, who finished the night with 22 points. The leading scorer for the Mustangs was senior Juan Garcia, who scored 14 points for Southwestern Heights.

———

Stanton Co. (66): Trujillo 3 1-2 8, Corrales 4 2-2 13, ALeman 8 5-6 22, Molina 1 1-2 3, Tucker 2 0-0 4, Puyear 4 7-12, Dominguez 1 1-2 1. Totals 22 17-26 66.

SWH (53): Martinez 2 2-2 7, Bernabe 2 0-0 4, E. Mercado 1 4-4 6, Arellano 2 0-0 6, Flores 1 0-0 3, Torres 5 1-2 11, Packard 1 0-0 2, Garcia 6 2-5 14. Totals 20 9-13 53.

SC;19;17;16;14;--;66

SWH;22;8;4;19;--;53

3-point goals: Stanton Co. 5 (Corrales 3, Trujillo 1, Aleman 1), SWH 4 (Arellano 2, Marinez 1, Flores 1).

South Gray 70, Pawnee Heights 38

The South Gray Rebels are back on a winning streak, winning their second game in a row, after losing their only game of the season, thus far, blowing by the Pawnee Heights Tigers, 70-38, Friday night in Montezuma.

It was a dominant performance by the Rebels, shooting 56 percent from the field and 57 percent from the three-point line. South Gray connected on 11 3-point shots, which came from only two players.

Those two players were Austin Jantz and Clifton Miller, who connected on five and six 3-pointers, and scored 29 and 20 points for the Rebels.

———

Pawnee Heights (38): Scott 11-25, 2-5 25, McCoy 3-11 0-0 7, Baker 1-6 0-1 2, Peterson 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-46 2-6 38.

South Gray (70): Jantz 9-13 6-8 29, Miller 7-14 0-0 20, Skidmore 5-8 1-5 11, Deges 1-1 2-2 4, Teichroeb 1-2 0-1 2, Martin 1-3 0-1 2, Salmans 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-43 11-19 70.

PH;11;6;9;12;--;38

SG;20;20;20;10;--;70

3-point goals: Pawnee Heights 2-17 (Scott 1-6, McCoy 1-5), South Gray 11-19 (Miller 6-11, Jantz 5-7).

Dighton 52, Ingalls 27

The Dighton Hornets were able to get back over .500, and win their third game in a row, after defeating the Ingalls Bulldogs 52-27, Friday night in Ingalls. With the Bulldogs, on the other hand, are in the middle of a six game losing streak.

It was complete domination from the get go, for the Hornets, holding the Bulldogs to only 11 first half points, outscoring them 30-11 in the opening half. Defensively, they didn't allow Ingalls to score more than nine points in a quarter and holding them to 10 made baskets.

The leading scorer in the game was Dighton’s senior David Cramer who scored 17 points. For Ingalls, the leading scorer was junior Timothy Gillen with 14.

———

Dighton (52): Whipple 2 2-2 6, Bradstreet 3 0-0 7, Marcus 4 1-2 9, Shapland 5 0-0 10, Cramer 6 5-7 17, Ward 1 0-0 2, Bauer 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 9-13 52.

Ingalls (27):Irsik 1 2-4 4, Davis 2 1-5 5, Gillen 5 2-5 14, Beavers 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 5-14 27.

DIG;18;12;17;5;--;52

ING;9;2;9;7;--;27

3-point goals: Dighton 1 (Raden 1), Ingalls 2 (Gillen 2).