Lady Pups outnumber Andale by their shooting

ANDALE—Another night, another dominating performance by the McPherson High School girls basketball team as they picked up a road victory at Andale High School, 56-24 on Friday night, marking their 11th straight win for the Lady Pups.

The Lady Pups, after being down 3-0, went on an 8-0 run. McPherson remained strong defensively, forcing double-teams against the Lady Indians' ball handlers on half court, forcing them seven straight turnovers in the quarter. Emma Ruddle led with three of them through pass deflections and would finishing her drives through transition. The Lady Pups held a big lead at 18-8 by the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bullpups got caught in some foul troubles that would put them over their limit, but their defense was still unbeatable, having the Indians only score four points in the quarter. It was 29-12 at halftime.

"We made enough threes in the first half to pull them out of their zone, and we're learned some hand stuff that we did so well," McPherson's Head Coach Chris Strathman said. "Whether they were in their zone, we did a good job in getting inside touches, better than what we have doing lately."

The Lady Pup did not put the foot on the gas as they continued to dominate from both sides of the floor in the second half. The Lady Indians struggled to make their baskets against the Bullpups' aggressive defense. Grace Pyle, who led the team with 12, and Andrea Sweat earned their bench points as they both combined for 21 out of 26 bench points the Bullpups recorded. Ruddle was the second leading scorer with 10 points for McPherson, and Cassie Cooks and Sweat tied for nine.

"It was so balanced tonight. We could pick a lot of names, but we were near the top of our game," Strathman said.

McPherson improves to 13-1 of the season. They will be back on the road next Tuesday to take on El Dorado High School on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

