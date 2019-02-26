One round in and substate high school basketball is already shaken up.

The Central Heights boys took care of business Monday, fending off a pesky Jayhawk-Linn team to carve out a 48-44 opening round win. The No. 3-seed Vikings (15-5) are set to play No. 2 Bishop Seabury 6 p.m. Thursday at host site Pleansanton High School. Seabury thrashed Olathe Heritage Christian Academy in the first round 75-34. The winner advances to the substate championship against the winner of No. 5 Maranatha Christian Academy No. 8 Lyndon. Maranatha downed KC Chrisitan 80-69 and Lyndon upset top-seeded Pleasanton with a 43-23 blowout win Monday.

Against Jayhawk-Linn, the Vikings played from behind much of the first quarter into the second. A 14-4 run to close out the first half gave the home team a 21-16 edge at the break.

The second half was back-and-forth with neither team leading by double digits. Viking senior Bryce Sommer knocked down a pair of free throws to give his team a 42-37 lead with 2:01 left. Following a foul on Central Height’s Dakota Beers, Brance Ware kept the Jayhawks in it with a three-pointer at the 1:12 mark.

The Vikings were clutch at the foul line down the stretch. Junior Alex Cannady went 4-4 insie the final 1:30 minutes, including two big shots with 43 seconds left following a basket by Ware. That pushed the lead to 46-42.

Tyler Spencer and Ware both missed shots for the Jayhawks inside of 30 seconds, and Beers pulled down the defensive board for Central Heights. Sommer was sent to the line with 14 seconds left where he connected on both free throws to make it 48-42. Ware made a basket with five seconds left, but it was too little, too late for the visitors.

Sommer led Central Heights with 18 points. He was 6-7 from the free-throw line and the Vikings finished 12-14 as a team compared to 1-7 by Jayhawk-Linn. Mason Barrett led the Jayhawks with 19 points on five three-pointers.

Central Heights (48) - Sommer 18, Beers 12, Cubit 8, Coffman 4, Cannady 4, Bowker 2.

Jayhawk-Linn (44) - Barrett 19, Ware 16, Lowe 5, Spencer 4.