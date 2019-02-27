WELLSVILLE — The home crowd erupted when Jackson Dwyer flipped up a deep three that found the bottom of the net to beat the first half buzzer. That score gave the senior 21 first-half points and the Wellsville High School boys basketball team a 38-26 lead over Jefferson West at the break in Tuesday’s 3A substate opening round game. Dwyer went on to lead all scorers with 33 points on five three-pointers and the Eagles took care of business in the 4-5 seed matchup, winning 57-49.

“We were just working the ball around the perimeter and the posts down there were doing a good job of getting open,” Dwyer said. “Swing it down there, left a wide open guy in the corner. We were knocking down big shots.”

Wellsville pulled ahead in the second quarter, scoring 22 points to take the 12-point halftime lead. Jeff West didn’t go quietly, however. The Tigers got back within single digits at the 5:53 mark in the fourth quarter and kept within arms reach. A three-pointer by Eli Uhler cut the WHS lead to 53-47 with 1:33 left, but that was as close as it got. Dwyer answered with a basket, and Jackson Showalter was sent to the line on the next Eagle possession, hitting 1-2 free throws to extend the lead for good.

Jeff West was led in scoring by Quinn Neuenswander and Brayden Cruz who scored 11 points apiece.

The Eagles (14-7) advance to the semifinals against top-seeded Perry Lecompton (18-2) 7:30 p.m. Friday at Perry-Lecompton High School. The Kaws downed West Franklin 69-30 in the opening round. The winner will go on to play in the substate championship game against the victor of Santa Fe Trail and Silver Lake.

“Everybody on our team has a known role,” Dwyer said. “We are all unique in our own ways. If we all do our part, I don’t think anyone can beat us. We can contend with anyone. We just have to do our part, each person.”

Wellsville (59) - Dwyer 33, Aamold 6, Vance 6, Richards 4, Swanson 3, Showalter 3, O’Neil 2.

Jeff West (47) - Neuenswander 11, Cruz 11, Clements 8, Uhler 7, Broxterman 7, Unruh 5.

GIRLS

WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville girls kept their opponent to nine first-half points in Monday’s substate win. WHS routed Santa Fe Trail at home 47-21 to advance to the 3A substate semifinals.

Grace Showalter, Ally Newhouse and Madie McCoy all hit the double-digit scoring mark — the only players to do so from either team. Showalter led the charge with 14 points while Newhouse and McCoy added 10 apiece.

“We played great defensively,” Brock Campbell, WHS head girls basketball coach, said. “It was good to see Grace Showalter and Ally Newhouse step up for us offensively.”

Wellsville (18-3) plays 6 p.m. Thursday against Royal Valley (16-5) at substate host site Perry-Lecompton with a title game berth on the line. The winner will advance to play the victor of top-seeded Jefferson West against Bishop Ward.

Wellsville (47) - Showalter 14, Newhouse 10, McCoy 10, Aamold 8, Ball 5.

Santa Fe Trail (21) - Guyle 9, Stone 4, Schallock 3, Sisson 2, Turner 2, Rowe 1.