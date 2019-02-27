A close game throughout ended with Chanute pulling away to beat Ottawa on its home court Wednesday. The Cyclone prep boys basketball team’s season ended in the first round of 4A substate with a 50-36 loss to the Blue Comets.

Chanute scored the first eight points of the game, but OHS finished the first half on a 16-7 run to take a one-point lead into the break. The home team looked poised to break the game open after going up 23-17 in the third quarter, but Chanute stayed alive.

Blue Comet junior Ty Bowman hit a shot with 2:45 left that gave his team a 34-28 lead and extended a 9-2 run. Ottawa’s Kobe Johnson answered with a bucket and foul at the 2:17 mark, but missed the free throw. That ended up being as close as the Cyclones would get. OHS failed to find the bottom of the net, and the next score went to Chanute’s Nathan Audiss at the 1:16 mark. Following a miss by Cade Gollier, Chanute’s Corbett Kimberlin was fouled and made both free throws. Kimberlin then scored a transition layup following a Cyclone turnover and the score was 40-30 with 51 seconds left. Gollier hit a quick bucket with 41 seconds left, but that was the last time Ottawa was within single digits.

Cliff McCullough, OHS head boys basketball coach, noted Ottawa’s struggles with giving up offensive boards and second-chance points down low, particularly with Chanute’s Bowman who finished with 11 points.

“The things that we are not very good at are things that require want-to and heart and having pride in how you play,” McCullough said. “I mean defending, and more importantly blocking out and rebounding. We were just terrible at blocking out. We let them do whatever they wanted and gave them second chances. That is all heart. You have to want to come out here and do the dirty little things to make your team better, and we just don’t have that in our DNA. Until we figure it out, expect much of the same.”

The loss marks the final game for seniors Isaac Bones and Aidan Michel, both starters for the team.

“[Aidan] had a great season for us all the way around,” McCullough said. “He is a kid that, if he makes a mistake, he wants to learn from his mistake. He will go work hard, you can count on him every night working hard.

“[Isaac] is just a totally different basketball player than he was last season. He is fearless all over the court. He developed the ability to shoot the long ball and for the longest time he was our only three-point threat. He really came through for us and that is what seniors do.”

Michel led the Cyclones with 10 points. Kimberlin led all scorers with 19, 10 of which came in the final quarter off 8-8 shooting from the foul line.

Chanute (50) - Kimberlin 19, Bowman 11, Frederick 7, Manbeck 7, Aylward 4, Audiss 2.

Ottawa (36) - Michel 10, Johnson 8, Brown 7, Gollier 3, Bones 3, McCullough 3, Lane 2.