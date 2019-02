FORT SCOTT — The Ottawa High School girls basketball season came to an end Tuesday. Fort Scott edged the Lady Cyclones 35-28 at home in the 4A substate play-in game. Fort Scott advances to play top-seeded Bishop Miege.

OHS and Fort Scott were tied 11-11 after one quarter and the road team had a 19-17 lead at halftime.

Ottawa finishes the season 3-18.