The Ottawa University softball program announced the signing of Loralei Gilbert for the 2019-20 season Wednesday. She is from Eudora and attends Eudora High School.

Gilbert lettered in softball, band, and dance for Eudora High School. She was selected to participate in the Mo-Kan All-Star Game.

“We are very happy to have Loralei coming to Ottawa,” Jay Kahnt, OU head softball coach, said in an OU news release. “She is not an overpowering pitcher, but hits her spots very well. Loralei has great movement and command. She will add depth to our staff and has a great work ethic. We are very excited to watch her grow over the next four years.”

Gilbert is the daughter of Jamie and Lisa Gilbert and plans to major in engineering. She played travel ball for the Lawrence Inferno under head coach Jason Robinson.