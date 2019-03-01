PERRY — Despite falling in the semifinals, the Lady Eagles managed to make some history.

With a 61-48 loss Thursday to Royal Valley, the Wellsville High School girls basketball season ends with an 18-4 record. The senior class ­— Kylee Sanders, Grace Showalter, Kyleigh Crist, Ally Newhouse and Raven Loudermill ­— finish with 69 career wins, tied for the most in program history.

The Lady Eagles fell behind Royal Valley early in the 3A substate semifinals, trailing 22-11 at the end of the first quarter and 36-25 at halftime. The game was hosted at Perry-Lecompton High School, and Royal Valley advances to play in the title game against top-seed Jefferson West.

“It’s not the way we wanted to end our season, but I am proud of how hard these girls fought this year,” a tweet from the WHS girls basketball Twitter page read.