PLEASANTON — A strong season from Central Heights ended Thursday in the 2A substate semifinals. Bishop Seabury topped the Viking prep boys basketball squad 65-54 at Pleasanton High School, snapping Central Height’s five-game win streak.

Viking senior Bryce Sommer scored nine of his team-high 19 points in the first quarter and the game was tied 16-16. Dakota Beers put up seven of his 11 points in the second quarter and Seabury clung to a 32-29 lead at the break.

The Seahawks, however, erupted for 21 third-quarter points to go up 53-40. Seabury’s Stavian Jones scored 10 of those points and the Seahawks hung on to advance to the substate championship against Maranatha Christian Academy.

Sommer hit three three-point baskets and went 4-4 from the foul line. Alex Cannady scored 13 points on three three-pointers as well.

Seabury was led by Zach Bloch who put up 23 points.

The Vikings finish the season 15-6.

Bishop Seabury (65) - Bloch 23, Jones 16, Branch 15, Ramirez 8, Hornberger 2, Bayliss 1.

Central Heights (54) - Sommer 19, Cannady 13, Beers 11, Cubit 5, Meyer 4, Bowker 2.