BALDWIN CITY — A long-time staple of Baldwin education and athletics will be distinguished nationally.

The National Federation of High School Associations announced on Tuesday that Kansan Ginny Honomichl will be inducted into the NFHS Hall of Fame. The long-time teacher and coach in the sunflower state will join 11 others this summer in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the induction ceremony. The announcement was made via a KSHSAA news release.

Honomichl was a teacher and coach at two Kansas high schools for 38 years (1970-2008), but that’s only a portion of her achievements and contributions. Beyond her 16 years at Russell High School and 22 years at Baldwin High School as a teacher and multi-sport coach, Honomichl was a trailblazer, role model, mentor and advisor at the local, state and national levels. She was the first female president of the Kansas Coaches Association and the first female president of the NFHS Coaches Association Board of Directors.

She was the first classroom teacher or coach to serve on the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Executive Board (1994-98), and she is in her sixth year (first female) as the executive director of the Kansas Coaches Association. Honomichl served on numerous KSHSAA and NFHS committees, and she hosted numerous KSHSAA state tennis tournaments.

“Ginny is a gifted leader and has helped make Kansas interscholastic activities more significant for our stakeholders,” Bill Faflick, KSHSAA executive director, said in the release. “Her work with students, coaches, administrators and school communities has been broad and deep, and she is certainly a worthy selection into the prestigious NFHS Hall of Fame. We are proud of Ginny, and grateful for her faithful service.”

Honomichl was inducted into the KSHSAA Hall of Fame in 2012. In addition to her work with KCA, Ginny served nationally on the NFICA board as the Section 5 representative, holding numerous leadership positions. She served on the Coaches Education Review Committee for nine years (chairperson three years) and also on the Sportsmanship, Ethics & Integrity Committee. She served two terms on the KSHSAA Board of Directors and was a member of the Executive Board for four years and was on the Summer Coaching Study Committee.

Among her numerous honors: Kansas and Class 4A Coach of the Year (boys and girls tennis and softball), NFICA Kansas Softball Coach of the Year and Section 5 NFICA Distinguished Service Award. She was selected as one of three honorees nationwide for the Disney Channel “American Teacher Award.”

Honomichl becomes the 11th Kansan to be inducted to the NFHS Hall of Fame: Walt Shublom (Coach—1982), Jim Ryun (Athlete—1983), Ralph Miller (Athlete—1989), Lynette Woodard (Athlete—1989), Nolan Cromwell (Athlete—1991), Brice Durbin (National Administrator—1993), Nelson Hartman (State Administrator—1998), Susan True (National Administrator—2003), Joan Wells (Coach—2007), and most recently Jackie Stiles (Athlete—2015).

Five athletes and three coaches, along with one contest official, two state association administrators and one state contributor, will be inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame June 30 at the JW Marriott Indianapolis in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 37th Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be a part of the 100th annual NFHS Summer Meeting. .

2019 NFHS Hall of Fame Inductees

Coaches

D.W. Rutledge — Texas

Jerry Boatner — Mississippi

Joe Gilbert — Oklahoma

Athletes

Derrick Brooks — Florida

Dusty Baker — California

Damon Bailey – Indiana

Seimone Augustus — Louisiana

Tracey Fuchs — New York

Officials

Ralph Stout — Tennessee

NFHS Administrators

Charles W. Whitten

Bob Garner

State Contributor

Ginny Honomichl — Kansas

The 12 individuals were chosen after a two-level selection process involving a screening committee composed of active high school state association administrators, coaches and officials, and a final selection committee composed of coaches, former athletes, state association officials, media representatives and educational leaders. Nominations were made through NFHS member associations.