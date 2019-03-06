The Braves got back in the win column Tuesday and remain in the top 10 nationally.

The Ottawa University men’s volleyball team swept Lindenwood University-Belleville 25-23,25-21,26-24, in Belleville, Illinois. It was the second time this season OU swept the team.

Rallies in the first and second set by Lindenwood were stifled by the Braves. The Lynx had set point in the third at 24-23, but OU scored three straight points on two attack errors and a service ace by freshman Bryce Thompson to earn the sweep.

Lindenwood finished with a better attacking percentage than Ottawa (.384 to .366), but the Braves tallied 13 aces to just two by the Lynx.

Penieli Tulikihihifo led Ottawa with 14 kills followed by Ashan Jordan who recorded 11.

Ottawa (9-5) remains No. 7 in the NAIA DII Top 25 poll released Tuesday. The team is set to face No. 5 Park University 7 p.m. Friday in Parkville, Missouri.