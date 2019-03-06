SURPRISE, Arizona — The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday afternoon that Salvador Perez underwent a successful repair of his ulnar collateral ligament (Tommy John surgery) in a procedure performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. Perez, 28, suffered the injury last Wednesday while throwing during spring training drills in Surprise, Arizona, according to a Royals news release. The six-time All-Star and five-time Rawlings Gold Glove winner is expected to miss the entire 2019 season.

“Unfortunately injuries are a part of the game,” Dayton Moore, Royals senior vice president/general manager, said in the release. “We fully expect Salvy to return to our club once healthy and continue to play with the passion and enjoyment that he has played with since joining our organization. His leadership and production on the field will not be easy to replicate, but as a team we will embrace this unforeseen challenge and are excited for the 2019 championship season.”

What Next?

The Royals have two remaining catchers on their 40-man active roster in Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria. Both have been getting reps behind the plate in KC’s spring training games.

The 26-year-old Gallagher slashed .206/.250/.302 across 69 plate appearances with the big-leage club last season. He finished with seven RBIs and a home run in the small sample size.

Viloria was called up from High-A ball late last season for his first taste of the Majors. He slashed .259/.286/.333 in 10 games and 29 plate appearances. The 22-year-old previously signed with the Royals as an international free agent out of Columbia in 2013.

It isn’t out of the realm of possibility that Kansas City elects to sign a veteran catcher out of free agency, although the pool is shallow. As of Wednesday, 32-year-olds Martin Maldonado and Evan Gattis remain as the two biggest names in free agency that have catching experience and have not yet found a home, according to MLB.com. Jon Heyman of MLB Network tweeted last week the Royals were in contact with Maldonado. The Puerto Rican player has been in the Majors since 2011 with the Brewers, Angels and Astros and while he is not regarded as an offensive threat (.220/.289/.350 career slash line), he plays strong defense behind the plate. He was the 2017 American League Gold Glove winner, breaking Salvy’s streak of four straight wins in that category.

Apart from the current 40-man roster, the Royals have good catching depth within the system, although much of the young talent will likely stay in the minor leagues in 2019. Non-roster invitees that have seen spring training time thus far include Nick Dini, Xavier Fernandez, Sebatian Rivero and 2017 second round pick/top prospect MJ Melendez.