Both Central Heights and West Franklin High School student-athletes were represented in this year’s All-Flint Hills League basketball selections.

On the boys side, Central Heights seniors Bryce Sommer and Matt Cubit were named second team and honorable mention, respectively. West Franklin sophomore Cade Fischer was also named honorable mention.

Juniors Brooke Flory (West Franklin) and Abby Brown (Central Heights) were both honorable mention in girls basketball.

The full all-league list is as follows:

BOYS

First team — Trenton Plinsky, Osage City senior (unanimous); Jake Benortham, Mission Valley junior; Gunnar Fort, Osage City sophomore; Tee Preisner, Northern Heights junior; Cameron Heiman, Northern Heights junior.

Second team — Will Blythe, Mission Valley junior; Koen Hula, Council Grove freshman; Kellen Marshall, Council Grove freshman; Bryce Sommer, Central Heights senior; Hunter Groh, Chase County senior.

Honorable mention — PJ Meyers, Mission Valley senior; Brandon Hittle, Mission Valley senior; Matt Cubit, Central Heights senior; Cade Fischer, West Franklin sophomore; Luke Detwiler, Lyndon sophomore.

GIRLS

First team — Khylee Massey, Northern Heights junior (unanimous); Maya Eidman, Chase County senior (unanimous); Taylin Kirkpatrick, Osage City sophomore (unanimous); Shyanne Allen, Council Grove junior; Brooke Addleman, Lyndon junior.

Second team — Caleigh Smart, Northern Heights sophomore; Makenzie Higgs, Chase County junior; Hayden Serna, Osage City sophomore; Abbi Good, Council Grove junior; Megan Deters, Mission Valley sophomore.

Honorable mention — Destiny Dody, Northern Heights senior; Alex Davis, Northern Heights senior; Brooke Flory, West Franklin junior; Abby Brown, Central Heights junior.