WELLSVILLE ­— Four members of the Wellsville High School basketball squads earned all league postseason honors. Seniors Jackson Dwyer and Zach Vance were both named All-Pioneer League for boys basketball, while juniors Demi Aamold and Madie McCoy were selected for the girls.

Dwyer was a first-team selection, while Vance made second-team. Both Aamold and McCoy were first-team selections.

Every selection on the boys side is from the senior class. Aamold and McCoy are the only non-seniors to make girls first-team.

The full All-Pioneer League list is as follows:

BOYS

First team — Carson Powelson, Anderson County senior; Kass Allnut, Anderson County senior; Jace Watkins, Burlington senior; John Long, Santa Fe Trail senior; Jackson Dwyer, Wellsville senior.

Second team — Justin Rockers, Anderson County senior; Brannon Norstedt, Burlington senior; Tegan Hess, Burlington senior; Cal Leonard, Iola senior; Brilynn Stults, Osawatomie senior; Gabe Dunnaway, Santa Fe Trail senior; Zach Vance, Wellsville senior.

GIRLS

First team — Jenna Schmit, Anderson County senior; Kirsten Young, Burlington senior; Ashlyn Doebele, Burlington senior; Demi Aamold, Wellsville junior; Madie McCoy, Wellsville junior.

Second team — Rayna Jasper, Anderson County sophomore; Cali Foltz, Anderson County sophomore; Madisyn Holloway, Iola senior; Grace Aust, Prairie View senior; Courtney Stone, Santa Fe Trail sophomore.