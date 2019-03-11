MCPHERSON — The sweep was avoided thanks to a 5-4 win. Braves baseball took one of three in their conference series at McPherson Saturday and Sunday, keeping their record above .500 (9-8, 4-7 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference).

Ottawa University bounced back in Game 3 Sunday after falling behind 3-1. The team scored one run in the top of the third and two in the top of the fourth to go ahead for good. A bases-loaded RBI single by Elliot Antonetty, junior catcher, made it 5-3 OU in the top of the seventh, but the Bulldogs struck back with a run in the bottom of the eighth. With two on and two out in the bottom of the ninth, Ottawa pitcher Brian Lauer struck out McPherson’s Jackson Goodmiller to stave off the rally and earn the save. Stephen Norell pitched 6.1 innings for Ottawa, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits. He struck out seven and walked four.

The Braves lost both games in Saturday’s doubleheader, 13-3 and 5-4. McPherson walked-off Game 2 on a single by Trevor Johnson. Antonetty hit a home run in the loss.

Ottawa hosts Friends University for a three-game series Friday and Saturday. Friday’s game is set for 2 p.m. and Saturday will be a doubleheader starting at noon.

SOFTBALL

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — The Lady Braves split their Saturday doubleheader against non-conference opponent Culver-Stockton College. Ottawa lost Game 1 13-1 and bounced back in Game 2 to win 14-3.

Sammi Bates, Ellena Cott-Laurie and Kori Lacey all had three RBIs each in Game 2, including a perfect 4-4 showing at the plate from Bates that featured an inside-the-park home run. Amber Flummerfelt struck out four and walked one in 2.2 scoreless innings of relief pitching.

OU (8-8) are set to play starting 4 p.m. Wednesday in a doubleheader at Newman University in Wichita.