TENNIS

Saturday at Doane (Liberty, Missouri)

MEN

Ottawa University 5, Doane University 4

Singles

1. Lukas Michenka (OU) def. Ignacio Morell (DU) 6-1, 6-4

2. Claudio Quinones (OU) def. Jorge Chevez (DU) 6-1, 6-3

3. Grayson McCartney (DU) def. Mekasha Tadious (OU) 6-4, 6-1

4. Igor Golubovic (OU) def. Alejandro Benitez (DU) 6-1, 6-1

5. Arcane Boles (DU) def. Luke Graham (OU) 6-3, 6-4

6. Elliott Abromeit (DU) def. No player (OU), by default

Doubles

1. Lukas Michenka/Claudio Quinones (OU) def. Ignacio Morell/Grayson McCartney (DU) 8-4

2. Igor Golubovic/Mekasha Tadious (OU) def. Jorge Chevez/Elliott Abromeit (DU) 8-6

3. Alejandro Benitez/Arcane Boles (DU) def. No player/No player (OU), by default

WOMEN

Ottawa University 9, Doane University 0

Singles

1. Gabby Arias (OU) def. Brylee Lauby (DU) 7-5, 6-1

2. Nicole Robbins (OU) def. Ariel Ortiz (DU) 6-1, 6-0

3. Tiffany Iurato (OU) def. Ava Macke (DU) 6-1, 6-1

4. Abby Norris (OU) def. Makayla Rice (DU) 6-4, 6-1

5. Anna Holland (OU) def. Payton Stalder (DU) 6-0, 6-0

6. Tayler Alterman (OU) def. Danielle Martinez (DU) 8-6

Doubles

1. Gabby Arias/Rhian Shepherd (OU) def. Brylee Lauby/Ariel Ortiz (DU) 8-2

2. Nicole Robbins/Tiffany Iurato (OU) def. Ava Macke/Makayla Rice (DU) 8-0

3. Ashlyn Good/Abby Norris (OU) def. Payton Stalder/Danielle Martinez (DU) 8-2

MEN’S LACROSSE

vs. (RV) Aquinas College

L 17-10

Shots (on goal): Aquinas 41 (30), Ottawa 21 (15)

Saves: Aquinas 10, Ottawa 13

Turnovers: Aquinas 14, Ottawa 11

Face-offs won: Aquinas 24, Ottawa 6

Goals: Ottawa — Baker 5, Willis 3, Noernberg 1, Alley 1. Aquinas — Rogers 5, Klinsky 4, W. West 2, N. West 2, Haley 2, Lee 1, Fitzgerald 1.

Ottawa (1-1) next match 1 p.m. Monday at (10) SCAD Savannah (Fort Lauderdale, Florida).

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

at (5) Park University (Parkville, Missouri)

L 25-22, 25-15, 25-18

(7) Ottawa University (9-6) next match 6 p.m. Wednesday vs. (4) Grandview University - (Senior Night at Ottawa University)

WOMEN’S BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Friday and Saturday at University of Nebraska (Lincoln, Nebraska)

L 5-0 in both matches

OU individuals in 2-on-2 matches: (Friday) Lindsey Fletcher and Adriana Skipper, Caitlyn Cox and Emily Jackson, Ayona Tharps and Autumn Freeman, Allison Baur and Ava Taton, Heather Huesman and Brogan Collins. (Saturday) Cox and Jackson, Freeman and Tharps, Skipper and Fletcher, Taton and Kristina Thomas, Stefanie Michell and Kylie Van Eck.

OU (0-6) next match: Saturday at Texas A&M Kingsville Tournament in Kingsville, Texas.