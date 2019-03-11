Twelve Ottawa wrestlers are going to Topeka.

The Ottawa Mat Masters qualified 12 of 21 boys to the Kansas Kids Folkstyle State Wrestling Tournament Friday through Sunday at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka. Five of those qualifiers were District 5 Champions over this past weekend, helping the Mat Masters earn seventh out of 30 teams.

District champions include Waylon Courtois, 8U 46-pound weight class; Logan Courtois, 10U 70-pound weight class; Parker Guge, 12U 96-pound weight class; Ethan Elliot, 14U 115-pound weight class; and Collin Creach, high school 132-pound weight class. Elliot and Creach were both state high school wrestlers for Wellsville and Ottawa, respectively.

Six Mat Master competitors finished runner-up at district, including Travis Barraclough, 8U 43-pound weight class; Chase Courtois, 10U 55-pound weight class; Brock Sutton, 14U 75-pound weight class; Alonzo Borjas, 14U 120-pound weight class; Wyatt Bird, 14U 140-pound weight class; and Robert Crooks, high school 113-pound weight class. Bird and Crooks were also state high school wrestlers for Wellsville and Ottawa, respectively.

Ottawa’s final qualifier was Jared Ferguson, who finished fourth in the high school 220-pound weight class.

Five will also be wrestling at state in the girls’ division, including Dakota Konzem, Baylie Wieneke, Julie Platt, Chloe Chenoweth and Destanie Larson.

Ottawa had a number of high placers that will be alternates in Cole Mader, fifth-place 10U 67-pound weight class; Landon Nicholson, sixth-place 8U 52-pound weight class; Caul Jones, 10U 64-pound weight class.

Other local wrestlers that competed in district includes Trenten Barraclough, 10U 64-pound weight class; Royce Ulrich, 10U 70-pound weight class; Dalton Evans, 12U 84-pound weight class; Trevor Kaub, 14U 115-pound weight class; Lanon Vaughn, 14U 125-pound weight class; and Kael Lane, high school 138-pound weight class.

MIDDLE SCHOOL STATE

HUTCHINSON — For four Mat Master wrestlers, Sunday continued to yield results. Guge, Sutton, Evans and Borjas all placed in the top six at the Middle School State Championships in Hutchinson. Those placings earn each of them a spot on a dual team traveling to Heartland National Duals April 12-14 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Guge was the runner-up in the 95-pound weight class. Sutton finished third in the 75-pound weight class, and both Evans Borjas finished sixth in the 85 and 125-pound weight class, respectively.