DALLAS, Texas — Daniel Hall made program history over the weekend. The Ottawa University freshman won the Intercollegiate Singles Sectional Qualifier, becoming the first OU bowling student-athlete in the program’s third year to capture an ISC Championship. That mark qualified Hall, a native of Flayton, Texas, for the USBC National Championships set for April 15-20 in Dayton, Ohio.

Hall finished sectionals with a pin total of 1,427, more than 100 better than runner-up Morgan Moore of Midland University. A total of 172 bowlers competed in the tournament.

Other OU bowlers included Scott Ketch, who finished 37th with a pin total of 1,171. Brady Brunson finished 45th with a pin total of 1,157. Jordan Freed placed 50th with a pin total of 1,149. Colton Swartz finished 54th with a pin total of 1,145. Jared Freed placed 61st with a pin total of 1,132. Brett Perry placed 92nd with a pin total of 1,105. Jeffrey Gump placed 105th with a pin total of 1,083. Matthew Gonsalves finished 113th with a total of 1,071. Ethan Cowen placed 121st with a pin total of 1,051. Brandon Kraus placed 156th with a pin total of 966. Jared Sanders finished 160th with a total of 960. Tyler Barnett placed 166th with a total of 914, and Danny King finished 169th with a total of 850.