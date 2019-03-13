The Lady Braves are getting their work in against the cream of the crop. Georgetown College out of Georgetown, Kentucky, came in to Tuesday’s match ranked No. 8 in NAIA DII women’s lacrosse and dispatched of (RV) Ottawa University on Braves Field 16-3.

It was the second time in the past three matches OU has faced a top-10 team. The schedule doesn’t get easier with the team’s next matches set for Tuesday and Thursday in Florida against No. 5 Keiser University and Ave Maria University.

Georgetown scored the first eight points of the match before Ady Barraza broke through for a goal at the 13:20 mark in the first half. That was Ottawa’s lone score in the opening 20 minutes and the visiting team had a comfortable 12-1 lead at the break.

Second half goals for the Lady Braves were put in by Shannon Carroll at the 8:09 mark and Monica Otero at the 4:03 mark. OU out-shot its opponent 10-8 in the second half.

Georgetown’s Avery Blackmon led all players with five goals on 11 shots. Otero finished with eight shots, four on-goal, to lead Ottawa.