2019 KCAC PRESEASON WOMEN’S TENNIS TEAM
Brittany Zipf - McPherson College junior (Rockhampton, Queensland, Australia)
Brailey McMinn - Southwestern College sophomore (Canyon, Texas)
Esperanza Contador - Southwestern College sophomore (Badajoz, Spain)
Paola Vargas - Kansas Wesleyan sophomore (Santa Cruz, Bolivia)
Gabby Arias - Ottawa University junior (Glen Burnie, Maryland)
Erica Paradise - McPherson College freshman (Bakersfield, California)
WOMEN’S WRESTLING NAIA NATIONAL INVITATIONAL QUALIFIERS
Friday and Saturday in Jamestown, North Dakota
109 - Alessia Cokeley
123 - Victoria Norris
130 - Corinne Robertson
143 - Lyric Gonsalves
143 - Lacey Henderson
155 - Randie Scoon
170 - Cindy Vasquez
170 - Jythssel Mascorro
191 - Maranda Dornan
Full brackets can be viewed at naia.org
WOMEN’S BOWLING AT ISC SECTIONALS (Dallas, Texas)
Individual results: 15 - Whitney Prockish 1209; 53 - Sasha Bengston 1088; 57 - Alaina Burris 1087; 69 - Dana Hickey 1063; 82 - Kaitlyn George 1037; 90 - Abigail Salazar 1018; 112 - Allison Rivers 973; 115 - Casey Holmes 966; 116 - Reagan Lorey 965; 124 - Makaila Cowdin 944; 126 - Cearstyn McGhee 939; 127 - Hannah Middaugh 926; 134 - Angely Morgan 841. Team place - seventh out of 13.