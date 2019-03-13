Wednesday

Mar 13, 2019 at 4:36 PM


2019 KCAC PRESEASON WOMEN’S TENNIS TEAM

Brittany Zipf - McPherson College junior (Rockhampton, Queensland, Australia)

Brailey McMinn - Southwestern College sophomore (Canyon, Texas)

Esperanza Contador - Southwestern College sophomore (Badajoz, Spain)

Paola Vargas - Kansas Wesleyan sophomore (Santa Cruz, Bolivia)

Gabby Arias - Ottawa University junior (Glen Burnie, Maryland)

Erica Paradise - McPherson College freshman (Bakersfield, California)

WOMEN’S WRESTLING NAIA NATIONAL INVITATIONAL QUALIFIERS

Friday and Saturday in Jamestown, North Dakota

109 - Alessia Cokeley

123 - Victoria Norris

130 - Corinne Robertson

143 - Lyric Gonsalves

143 - Lacey Henderson

155 - Randie Scoon

170 - Cindy Vasquez

170 - Jythssel Mascorro

191 - Maranda Dornan

Full brackets can be viewed at naia.org

WOMEN’S BOWLING AT ISC SECTIONALS (Dallas, Texas)

Individual results: 15 - Whitney Prockish 1209; 53 - Sasha Bengston 1088; 57 - Alaina Burris 1087; 69 - Dana Hickey 1063; 82 - Kaitlyn George 1037; 90 - Abigail Salazar 1018; 112 - Allison Rivers 973; 115 - Casey Holmes 966; 116 - Reagan Lorey 965; 124 - Makaila Cowdin 944; 126 - Cearstyn McGhee 939; 127 - Hannah Middaugh 926; 134 - Angely Morgan 841. Team place - seventh out of 13.