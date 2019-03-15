The regular season is coming down to the wire for the No. 7-ranked team in NAIA DII. Following a five-set loss to No. 4 Grandview University Wednesday, the Ottawa men’s volleyball team (10-7) has four matches remaining before the conference tournament begins March 30. Three of those matches are set to take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, against Dordt College, (RV) Briar Cliff University and Morningside College, respectively. Ottawa has beat all three of those teams this season.

The Braves nearly earned bragging rights over Grandview at home on Senior Night. OU won the first two sets 25-23, 25-19, but struggled from there. The Vikings took early leads of 10-5 and 12-6 in the third and fourth sets, respectively, en route to winning both 25-14, 25-18.

Ottawa never led in the decisive fifth set, falling behind 10-3. The team did rally to get within three points twice (11-8 and 14-11), but a kill by Grandview’s John Chamone ended the match with the Vikings winning the fifth set 15-11.

Grandview finished with a .360 attacking percentage compared to Ottawa’s .185. OU Sophomore Ashan Jordan led the team with 15 kills followed by senior Penieli Tulikihihifo with 14. Freshman setter Bryce Thompson had 42 assists.

Grandview’s Felix Chapman led all players with 27 kills and a .362 attacking percentage.