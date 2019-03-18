TOPEKA — The Mat Masters showed up to wrestle this weekend at the Kansas Expocentre. Four young Ottawans finished state runner-up and three more in third-place. Altogether, 13 of Ottawa’s 16 state qualifiers placed at the USAWKS State Folkstyle Championship in Topeka, capping off a success-filled season.

Waylon Courtois (8U 46 pounds), Parker Guge (12U 96 pounds), Brock Sutton (14U 75 pounds) and Collin Creach (high school 132 pounds) earned state runner-up.

Courtois topped Emporia’s Takeo Dayn Medrano by a 1-0 sudden victory in the semifinals after winning his first two matches. He fell to Zy`ion Martin of Maize by 15-0 technical fall in the title match.

Guge won by pin and two technical falls to reach the 12U 96-pound title match. There, he fell to Owen Eck of Andale by 7-2 decision.

Sutton earned victories of 9-2 and 11-0 to advance to the 14U 75-pound title match. He battled hard, but came up short against Paola’s Tobius Kriner by 7-3 decision.

Creach, a third-place state high school placer for Ottawa High School, beat Goddard’s Isaiah Holmes by 2-0 decision and Derby’s Xavier Sisco by 4-0 decision to reach the title match. He lost a close match by 4-2 decision to Cayden Hughbanks of Maize.

Travis Barraclough (8U 43 pounds), Ethan Elliot (14U 115 pounds) and Bobby Crooks (high school 113 pounds) all placed third.

Barraclough rebounded from a loss in the second round to win four straight matches, including a pin of Paola’s Daxin Allen in the third-place match.

Elliot, a state qualifier for Wellsville High School during the prep season, lost in the second round to eventual state champion AJ Furnish of Andale. He won four straight matches, including a 5-2 win over Lansing’s Noah Bailey for third.

Crooks won his first two matches, but fell to eventual champion Damian Mendez of Dodge City in the 113-pound semifinals. He won his next two matches by 8-3 and 7-3 decisions to claim third.

Ottawa had several other state placers, including Logan Courtois (fourth-place 10U 70 pounds), Dakota Konzem (fourth-place 14U girls 108-114 pounds), Baylie Wieneke (fifth-place 8U girls 42-47 pounds), Julie Platt (fifth-place 10U girls 90-95 pounds), Chloe Chenoweth (sixth-place 8U girls 54-58 pounds), Destanie Larson (sixth-place 10U girls 81-86 pounds). Chase Courtois, Wyatt Bird and Jared Ferguson were also Mat Master state qualifiers this season.

State results (Ottawa)

State Runner Up:

8U 46 Waylon Courtois

12U 96 Parker Guge

14U 75 Brock Sutton

HS 132 Collin Creach

Third place:

8U 43 Travis Barraclough

14U 115 Ethan Elliott

HS 113 Bobby Crooks

Fourth place:

10U 70 Logan Courtois

14U Girls 108-114 Dakota Konzem

Fifth place:

8U Girls 42-47 Baylie Wieneke

10U Girls 90-95 Julie Platt

Sixth place:

8U Girls 54-58 Chloe Chenoweth

10U 81-86 Destanie Larson