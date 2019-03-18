TOPEKA — Logan Trenary went up against a classmate and a good friend for the state title. Trenary and Dalton Dempsey are both seventh graders at Baldwin Junior High School and the two wrestled their way to the finals match Sunday in the USAWKS State Folkstyle Championships 12U 84-pound weight division at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka.

Trenary had not allowed a point against him in three wins to advance to the championship. While Dempsey did score, Trenary ultimately took state with a 12-2 major decision.

Trenary, wrestling for Team Grind House, beat Clay County’s Aiden Shepek in the first round by 16-0 techincal fall. He pinned the next two competitors, beating Pratt’s Blake Winsor and Goddard’s Braedyn Blasi to advance to the finals.

Trenary is set to compete in the upcoming freestyle and greco season, traveling to Tallinn, Estonia to compete in the Tallinn Open March 29-31. He will represent Team USA in Estonia, along with trips to India in May and Greece in June.