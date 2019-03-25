Ottawa took one of three games for the third consecutive conference series. A 7-4 win for Braves baseball against visiting Saint Mary was sandwiched between a pair of losses (9-3 and 7-2) in the team’s weekend series. Ottawa University is now 4-7 in its last 11 games, 3-6 in KCAC play.

OU and Saint Mary were deadlocked in a 3-3 tie until the Spires erupted for six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ottawa’s Nate Doolittle tossed 4.1 innings of two-run ball, striking out five and walking one.

In Game 2, it was the Braves coming up clutch by scoring four runs in the top of the seventh. Sheldon Paramore drove in a pair with a bases-loaded, two-out, two-RBI single.

Kyle Bannister led OU with four RBIs in the series. He finished 4-10 at the plate with a run scored. Jeremiah Arellano scored three runs and had three hits.

Ottawa (12-13, 6-11 KCAC) played a home game Monday afternoon against visiting Sterling College. Results were not available at press time. The team is back in action 6 p.m. Wednesday at Baker University in Baldwin City.