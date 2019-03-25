SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Men’s volleyball wraps up the regular season against the top team in the nation. The No. 7-ranked Ottawa University Braves play at No. 1 Missouri Baptist 6 p.m. Wednesday before beginning the conference tournament Friday. Ottawa fell to MBU Feb. 27 in four sets.

Ottawa has had an up-and-down March since its last meeting with Missouri Baptist, going 4-4 in that span. The team won two of three in Sioux City, Iowa over the weekend, topping both Dordt College (25-27, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16) and Morningside College (25-19, 25-19, 25-18) for the second time this season. OU fell at the hands of (RV) Briar Cliff University in five sets (15-25, 20-25, 25-16, 27-25, 15-12) — a team they previously beat Feb. 22 at home in a five-set thriller.

Against Briar Cliff, Ottawa jumped out to early leads in the first two sets and had a clear advantage heading into Set 3. The Chargers, however, took the reins in the next three sets, including the decisive fifth set. A kill by Daniel Borsi gave Briar Cliff an 8-5 lead, but Ottawa responded by winning five of the next six points to take a 10-9 lead, capped off on a kill by Brennan Hagar. The Braves were within three points of victory following a kill by Penieli Tulikihihifo that made it 12-11, but the Chargers scored four straight points — three on kills — to win.

Tulikihihifo led the Ottawa offense with 52 total kills in the three matches. Teammate Ashan Jordan added 39. Bryce Thompson had 123 assists and 14 digs.