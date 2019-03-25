Ottawa University women’s lacrosse has played six matches, five against ranked opponents and four against NAIA DII Top 10 teams. The trend continued when OU fell 21-5 Saturday at home to No. 8 Marian University (Indiana).

The Lady Braves fell behind 15-1 in the first half, the lone goal coming from Monica Otero to break a 10-0 run by the Lady Knights.

Otero scored the opening goal of the second half, and Ottawa got three more — two from Katherine Ketter and one from A’Leah Allen.

Marian out-shot OU 31-13 with a 26-12 advantage in shots-on-goal. Otero led the Braves with six shots (five on-goal). Marian’s Julia Robson scored six goals on eight shots.

The schedule doesn’t get easier for the OU women. They host No. 2 Benedictine College 1 p.m. Saturday at Braves Field.

KCAC Preseason Team

Allen, a sophomore attacker from Trenton, New Jersey, was named to the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Team Friday. She was the lone Lady Brave on the list.

Emily Ruhland, Benedictine junior (St. Michael, Minnesota)

Karissa Proctor, University of Saint Mary senior (Calgary, Alberta, Canada)

A’Leah Allen, Ottawa sophomore (Trenton, New Jersey)

Kacey Moore, Benedictine junior (Mill Creek, Washington)

Molly Muehlebach, Benedictine sophomore (Kansas City, Missouri)

Mary McEnerney, Benedictine junior (Overland Park, Kansas)

Megan Ostrander, Benedictine sophomore (Kansas City, Missouri)

Riley Etter, Benedictine junior (St. Louis, Missouri)

Dallas Baker, St. Ambrose junior (Park Ridge, Illinois)

Teresa Petruccelli, Benedictine junior (Rockville, Maryland)