OSAWATOMIE — Eagle pitching combined to strike out 20 batters in Tuesday’s season opener. That helped the Wellsville High School baseball team sweep Osawatomie 14-4 and 15-0 in doubleheader action.

Jackson Showalter tossed five scoreless innings in Game 2, striking out nine and walking one. Jeff Ebeck started the opener, going 3.1 innings, allowing two runs on a single hit while striking out five and walking six. Zach Vance, Kobe Channel and Dawson Reeve combined for 3.2 innings-pitched in relief, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six and walking two.

The Eagle offense scored 29 runs on 21 hits. Dawson Donovan, Reeve and Channel all tallied three RBIs each. Donovan scored four runs on three hits. Luke Richards went 4-8 at the plate with three runs, two RBIs and a pair of doubles.

Wellsville (2-0) plays Tuesday at home against Burlington.

WEST FRANKLIN

POMONA — The Falcons dominated their season opener, sweeping Burlingame 16-1 and 17-0 Tuesday.

West Franklin walked 20 times versus just four strikeouts through both games. The team also tallied 15 hits, six of which were for extra bases.

Nathan Hower finished with a team-leading five RBIs on four hits, five runs scored and a triple. Clayton Noyons had four RBIs and four runs scored on two hits. Phillip Swank had three RBIs and four runs scored.

West Franklin (2-0) hosts Osage City Thursday.

CENTRAL HEIGHTS

Lyndon got the best of Viking prep baseball Tuesday, winning 5-4 and 15-7.

Senior Matt Cubit started Game 1 for Central Heights, going 4.2 innings and giving up five runs.

“He had a nice outing for his first game of the year,” Jason Brown, CHHS head baseball coach, said. “He was followed by Bryce Sommer who went 2.1 innings giving up 0 runs. He did a nice job of attacking the zone and letting his defense help him. We played pretty good defense for our first game of the year.”

Sommer started Game 2 and went 2.1 innings, followed by Austin Coffman, Colin Maloney, Dakota Beers, Tony Detwiler and Hunter Bones out of the bullpen.

Detwiler had a double and two stolen bases in Game 1, while teammates Bones and Jon Fox both had RBIs on doubles. Cubit scored two runs and drove in one in Game 2. Brady Burson and Cauy Newell both had an RBI apiece, and Fox drove in two.

Central Heights (0-2) plays Monday at Waverly.