The meat of conference play in underway.

Ottawa University softball split its road doubleheader Tuesday at McPherson, winning 2-0 and falling 6-4. The team hosted Bethany College Wednesday in a rescheduled doubleheader from this past weekend. The Lady Braves took Game 1 8-5 with Game 2 results not available at press time.

Coming off last year’s 38-win season, Ottawa stands third in the KCAC standings as of Wednesday with a 12-11 record (4-1 KCAC). The team hosts Friends University Saturday in a doubleheader starting 1 p.m. at Alumni Park.

Ottawa beat McPherson in Game 1 thanks to a seven-inning shutout performance on the mound by junior pitcher Maddi Brown. Sophomore Tomi-Lyn Hickman was a perfect 3-3 at the plate with an RBI triple.

The Lady Bulldogs took Game 2 thanks to a three-run fifth inning. OU’s Alexa Romero hit a two-RBI single.

Brown pitched Game 1 against Bethany, going seven innings and allowing five runs on 13 hits. She struck out four and walked one. Hickman drove in three runs on two hits, and Shayla Kaeo scored twice on a hit and a walk.