WELLSVILLE — Plenty of positives were to be taken away from Wellsville’s doubleheader against a team that went 21-1 last season. The Lady Eagle prep softball team, however, is still searching for a complete game, Chris Rose, head coach, said.

The Burlington Lady Cats swept Wellsville Tuesday at Saddle Club Park, 11-0 and 8-1. The home squad put the pressure on Burlington early in both games, but the state qualifiers from a year ago lit up the scoreboard late to pull away.

In Game 1, the Lady Cats broke a 0-0 stalemate with three runs in the top of the fourth, followed by eight more in the top of the fifth. Wellsville’s Grace Showalter was the lone player to get a hit off of pitcher Myka Watkins, who went five scoreless innings, walking two and striking out nine.

“We knew she was good,” Rose said. “She commanded the zone and was in control all game. She was hitting her spots and had our hitters guessing.

“Both games we struck out way too many times. Our approach at the plate was not what it needed to be. Their pitchers were in command, and we didn’t come out aggressive and were struggling seeing the ball. We are still working on trying to put together a complete game where we compete the whole time.”

The Lady Eagles stuck out 19 times through both games. Lexi McDaniel broke through for the team’s first run in the fourth inning of Game 2. She was driven in by Julia Delgado to cut Burlington’s lead to 2-1. That score stayed the same until the visitors put up six runs in the top of the seventh, spoiling an otherwise good pitching performance from McDaniel. She tossed seven innings, allowing eight runs (three earned) on 14 hits. She struck out one and did not allow a free pass.

Wellsville (0-4) plays Thursday at Louisburg.

CENTRAL HEIGHTS

WAVERLY — Lady Vikings softball couldn’t keep up with a now 6-0 team in Waverly/Lebo. The team lost Monday at Waverly 11-1 and 17-2.

Dakota Pendleton combined to go 2-3 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Caitlyn Thompson had an RBI hit and two walks. Elsie Platt had an RBI and a walk, and Mary Roehl scored a run and finished with two walks.

Charlize Robertson started Game 1 on the mound and struck out three in 4.2 innings. She walked four and allowed 11 hits. Roehl had her first varsity start on the mound in Game 2, striking out two in 2.2 innings. She walked nien and allowed 8 hits.

“Mary did her best, now we need to help her defend the ball and get the bats going,” Lea Stegner, Central Heights High School head softball coach, said.

Central Heights (0-4) hosts West Franklin Thursday.

WEST FRANKLIN

POMONA — The Lady Falcons will be looking to rebound after getting swept Monday against Santa Fe Trail. The Chargers topped West Franklin 7-1 and 15-0.

Maddy Adell drove in Jaci Houk in the bottom of the first inning in Game 1 to tie the score 1-1. SFT scratched across a run in the top of third, and clung to a one-run lead until late. The visitors put up two runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to distance themselves.

West Franklin tallied eight hits, but struggled to score against SFT freshman pitcher Jaycee Long. She went seven innings, walking four and striking out seven.

Lena Walter pitched 6.1 inning for the Lady Falcons, allowing seven runs (two earned) on six hits. She struck out five and walked two. The defense committed seven errors to SFT’s zero.

The West Franklin bats stayed silent in Game 2, managing just four hits. Charger pitcher Kierra Lira tossed four innings, striking out three and walking none. Walter came in and pitched three innings of relief, striking out four and walking zero.

The Falcon defense again committed seven errors.

West Franklin (1-3) plays Thursday at Central Heights.