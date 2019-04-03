Ottawa High School

Monday at OHS Invitational

GIRLS (second out of seven)

100m dash: 2 Summer Spigle 13.63; 5 - Addison Morris 14.11; 7 - Juliet Lane 14.41; 12 - Serena Fluke 14.98.

200m dash: 4 - Morris 30.10; 5 - Rebekah Wilcox 30.25; 12 - Bailey Clutter 32.20; 13 - Chloe Goodloe 33.18.

100m hurdles: 3 - Alexis Williams 19.64.

300m hurdles: 3 - Williams 59.65.

4x100m relay: 2 - OHS 53.82.

4x400m relay: 1 OHS 4:49.28.

High jump: 2 - Sierra Ferguson 4-10; 5 - Payton Bruce 4-04.

Long jump: 2 - Spigle 14-09; 5 - Goodloe 12-11.

Triple jump: 3 - Lane 32-05.5; 4 - Sofia Ficken 30-03.5.

Shot put: 1 - Theresa Bruna 33-04; 2 - Jaine Johnson 31-04; 6 - Ella Keebaugh 27-02.

Discus: 1 - Johnson 101-07; 2 - Bruna 83-07; 10 - Drue St. John 49-04.

Javelin: 1 - Ficken 87-11.

BOYS (fifth out of seven)

100m dash: 9 - Cordell Gardenhire 12.20; 13 - Lane Hughes 12.78; 15 - Andrew Linder 12.93; 18 - Daniel Dandreo 13.79.

200m dash: 7 - Ethan Janssen 25.23; 18 - Hughes 26.93; 19 - Dandreo 27.17.

400m dash: 7 - Janssen 58.39; 15 - Payton Lee 1:03.10.

4x100m relay: 3 - OHS 48.29.

4x400m relay: 5 - OHS 3:57.90.

High jump: 6 - Jason Nesmith 4-10.

Pole vault: 3 - Drew Wiggins 8-00; 4 - Aaron Quillen 8-00; 5 - Kale Watts 7-06.

Long jump: 6 - Aaron Clevenger 16-03; 6 - Hughes 16-03; 10 - Wiggins 15-05; 13 - Nesmith 13-02.

Shot put: 2 - Jayson Brown 49-01; 3 - Aaron Doran 43-05.

Discus: 2 - Brown 132-07; 6 - Tyler Maxwell 100-09; 8 - Clevenger 90-11; 11 - Doran 77-06.

Javelin: 3 - Lee 133-09; 8 - Clevenger 98-00; 13 - Brodi Mesik 85-08; 15 - Maxwell 84-00.

1600m run: 4 - Josiah Jahn 5:02.80.

3200m run: 3 - Jahn 10:57.30.

Central Heights High School

Tuesday at Osage City

GIRLS (seventh out of eight)

High jump: 7 - Abby Brown 4-04

Shot put: 4 - Cyla Gardner 30-09

Discus: 6 - Gardner 84-00.75; 9 - Addey Froggatte 77-07.75; 10 - Hannah Jumet 66-10.75.

Javelin: 10 - Brown 75-10; 18 - Jumet 54-07

200m dash: 2 - Brown 28.40

400m dash: 4 - Madison Bridges 1:13.32

800m run: 3 - Bridges 2:55.39

BOYS (third out of eight)

Long jump: 3 - Landen Compton 18-03; 10 - Bralen Bowker 16-11.25; 11 - Alex Cannady 16-11.

Shot put: 12 - Josh Born 34-00; 13 - Josh Thompson 32-11

Discus: 8 - Born 91-02; 9 - Jayden Lee 91-01; 10 - Ryder Roll 89-08.75; 13 - Thompson 83-06.75.

Javelin: 1 - Lee 129-07; 6 - Roll 106-04; 20 - Born 64-00.

3200m run: 1 - Caleb Meyer 11:21.19; 2 - Bryce Sommer 11:25.85

200m dash: 6 - Bowker 25.77

110m hurdles: 2 - Compton 17.28

300m hurdles: 3 - Compton 47.81

4x800m relay: 2 - CHHS 8:52.34

800m run: 4 - Tyler Stevenson 2:21.79

1600m run: 1 - Stevenson 5:05.21; 7 - Sommer 5:20.72

Monday at Prairie View JV Meet

GIRLS

100m dash: 2 - Faith Mildfelt 15.19.

200m dash: 1 - Taryn Compton 30.37; 4 - Mildfelt 32.27; 6 - Jenny Hale 32.80.

1600m run: 2 - Lily Meyer 6:10.22.

3200m run: 1 - Meyer 13:57.64.

300m hurdles: 2 - Compton 58.93.

Long jump: 2 - Compton 14-01; 4 - Mildfelt 13-04.5.

Discus: 4 - Addey Froggatte 72-01.5; 8 - Hale 58-06.5.

Javelin: 8 - Froggatte 59-04; 10 - Hale 57-07.5.

BOYS

200m dash: 13 - David Craft 28.40.

400m dash: 7 - Craft 1:00.55.

800m run: 3 - Jarod Crawford 2:27.16; 7 - Craft 2:35.08.

1600m run: 4 - Crawford 5:13.78; 6 - Luke Cotter 5:36.70.

3200m run: 6 - Cotter 13:12.76.

High jump: 7 - Crawford 4-10.

Shot put: 11 - Dominic Lopez 32-01.

Discus: 22 - Lopez 64-02.

West Franklin High School

Tuesday at Osage City

GIRLS (second out of eight)

Long jump: 1 - Kamryn Prouty 15-02.

Triple jump: 1 - Prouty 33-05.25

High jump: Lily Judd 4-08

Shot put: 1 - Brooke Flory 36-00.5; 7 - Jenna Walters 28-08.5.

Discus: 7 - Walters 78-07.5

Javelin: 4 - Flory 92-00; 5 - Walters 87-08.

3200m run: 2 - Molly Rossman 13:57.91

100m dash: 2 - Prouty 13.52; 3 - Ally Hutchison 14.20.

200m dash: 3 - Judd 28.70; 4 - Maddie Montgomery 29.75; 8 - Riley Zentz 30.87; 13 - Gabby Foley 41.49.

400m dash: 1 - Judd 1:04.41

300m hurdles: 2 - Montgomery 54.85

800m run: 1 - Bailey Leach 2:44.74; 4 - Averie Tasker 3:19.06.

1600m run: 2 - Rossman 6:07.65; 6 - Tasker 7:24.47

4x400m relay: 2 - WFHS 4:34.60

BOYS (fourth out of eight)

Long jump: 1 - Phillip Swank 19-05.5; 8 - Clayton Noyons 17-02.5.

Triple jump: 9 - Timothy Pearce 30-11.5

High jump: Cameron Wise 5-06

Shot put: 7 - Wyatt Fuller 36-06

Discus: 16 - Colby Ifland 70-02; 19 - Gage Bernauer 56-04; 20 - William Mayo 53-00.

Javelin: 15 - Fuller 86-06; 17 - Ifland 68-00; 19 - Bernauer 64-05.5; 22 - Mayo 41-06.

3200m run: 5 - Cole Rubick 11:50.29; 6 - Jeremy Haverkamp 11:56.16; 11 - Justin Downey 13:03.31; 12 - Nicholas Hatfield 13:04.35

100m dash: 2 - Swank 12.03; 8 - Wise 12.56; 14 - Lane Johnson 13.03.

200m dash: 3 - Swank 24.76; 5 - Noyons 25.50; 12 - Johnson 26.53.

110m hurdles: 4 - Caleb McKenzie 18.01

4x800m relay: 5 - WFHS 9:52.42

400m dash: 11 - Nathan Hassler 1:07.58

300m hurdles: 2 - McKenzie 45.52; 6 - Alex Osipovitch 52.26; 7 - Downey 52.35.

800m run: 3 - Jeremy Haverkamp 2:21.16; 5 - Ethan Hatfield 2:23.82; 10 - Pearch 2:52.26.

1600m run: 4 - E. Hatfield 5:08.25; 8 - Rubick 5:26.76; 15 - Hassler 5:51.73; 17 - Kale Link 5:59.71

4x100m relay: 2 - WFHS 47.55

4x400m relay: 3 - WFHS 3:56.29

Wellsville High School

Monday at Baldwin Invitational

GIRLS (eighth of eight)

100m dash: 16 - Raven Loudermill 14.73; 18 - Laney Overman 15.25; 19 - Kenzi Hudson 16.39.

200m dash: 13 - Overman 32.04; 15 - Hudson 35.46.

400m dash: 6 - Loudermill 1:17.55; 7 - Tolyn Ebberts 1:17.99.

800m run: 1 - Paige McDaniel 2:27.63; 10 - Ebberts 3:21.61.

1600m run: 1 - McDaniel 5:43.06.

4x100m relay: 5 - WHS 58.29.

Long jump: 15 - Overman 12-02.5.

Javelin: 5 - Jadyn Troutman 105-03.

BOYS (eighth of eight)

200m dash: 9 - Ethan Strawn 24.73.

800m run: 13 - Josh Brewster 2:28.62; 18 - Josh Calderwood 2:36.05.

110m hurdles: 4 - Ian Smith 18.27.

300m hurdles: 3 - Smith 44.72.

2000m steeplechase: 10 - Brewster 8:04.63.

4x400m relay: 5 - WHS 4:06.30.

Pole vault: 6 - Ethan Ewing 11-00.

Shot put: 11 - Andrew Galloway 35.04.

Discus: 14 - Galloway 83-02.

Javelin: 5 - Smith 124-04; 9 - Ryan Savage 111-01.

Monday at Prairie View JV Meet

GIRLS

100m dash: 7 - Kelsi Moland 16.36; 9 - Payton Jacobs 16.69; 11 - Shelby Soetaert 16.86.

200m dash: 13 - Moland 34.78; 17 - Jacobs 35.30; 19 - Julia Martin 35.93; 20 - Soetaert 36.03.

400m dash: 10 - Erin Laskowski 1:22.95.

3200m run: 4 - Taylor Young 16:46.79.

4x100m relay: 2 - WHS 1:01.74.

4x400m realy: 2 - WHS 5:29.34.

Triple jump: 2 - Bethany Pearson 27-02.

Shot put: 3 - Jaiden Doles 27-04.

Discus: 2 - Doles 74-10.5.

BOYS

100m dash: 15 - Mattix Chu 13.76; 17 - Chase Farley 13.88.

200m dash: 9 - Brady Williams 27.56; 10 - Chu 27.66; 14 - Eduardo Aragon 29.13.

400m dash: 2 - Scott Hoehn 57.19; 6 - Zeb Harris 1:00.08; 16 - Aragon 1:05.45.

1600m run: 7 - Coy Jones 5:37.05.

3200m run: 5 - Dawson Dwyer 12:58.12; 10 - Hoehn 16:59.76.

4x400m relay: 6 - WHS 4:13.21.

4x800m relay: 2 - WHS 9:42.84.

High jump: 2 - Williams 5-02; 4 - Mason Pemberton 5-00.

Pole vault: 4 - Dwyer 7-06.

Long jump: 9 - Pemberton 16-04.5.

Shot put: 3 - Farley 35-09; 13 - Eduardo Lopez 31-06; 26 - Mason Hernandez 23-03.

Discus: 10 - Lopez 91-00.5; 15 - Farley 82-03; 25 - Hernandez 61-09.