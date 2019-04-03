Jackson Showalter provided some pop to help out his stellar performance on the mound. Wellsville’s lefty struck out 13 batters in seven innings Tuesday, helping his team sweep Burlington at home 2-0 and 16-6.

Showalter allowed two hits across those scoreless innings and walked two. He accounted for the Eagles’ offense, jacking two home runs — one in the fourth and one in the sixth.

The WHS baseball team stayed perfect by lighting up the scoreboard late in Game 2. Burlington drew first blood with a pair of runs in the top of the first, but Wellsville answered with five in the next frame. The Wildcats scored four in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 7-6, but the Eagles once again had an answer by scoring a run in the next half-inning. The home team ended the game by putting up eight runs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Eagle offense walked 13 times versus two strikeouts in Game 2. Benito Delgato had three RBIs, and Tanner Shalkoski scored three runs and drove in two on a pair of hits. Shalkoski also struck out four in 1.2 innings of relief.

Wellsville (4-0) plays Thursday at Louisburg

OTTAWA

Aiden Michel and Isaac Blaine combined for seven scoreless innings in Tuesday’s split. The Ottawa High School baseball team won Game 1 of its road doubleheader at Bonner Springs 7-1, but fell in the nightcap via a seventh-inning walk-off, 4-3.

Michel pitched 3.2 innings, striking out three. Blaine struck out two in 3.1 innings, and together the duo kept the Braves to one run on five hits.

Meanwhile, Ottawa’s offense tallied 10 hits, led by a three-RBI game from Cameron Reynolds.

The Cyclones led 3-0 in Game 2 thanks to RBIs from Chad Bones and Daidrien Aho. The Braves scored one in the fourth, two in the sixth and the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh. Each team had six hits.

Ottawa’s Jackson Murphy tossed six innings, striking out nine.

Ottawa (1-1) plays Friday and Saturday in the Fort Scott Tournament at the LaRoche Baseball Complex.

WEST FRANKLIN

POMONA —Falcon prep baseball struck out 23 times versus eight walks against Santa Fe Trail Monday. Through both games, the home team left 25 baserunners stranded, and the Chargers swept West Franklin 6-1 and 8-2.

West Franklin pitching generated plenty of swings and misses in its own right. In Game 1, Gage Flager allowed three runs on one hit while striking out four and walking one in 3.1 innings. The Falcons combined for seven K’s. In Game 2, Ryan Schmitz and Wes Ecord combined for eight strikeouts across four innings, and the team tallied 13 K’s all together versus six walks.

The offense, however, managed nine hits across both games. Caden Hamilton drove in Schmitz for the Falcon’s lone run in Game 1. Both Schmitz and Justin Purdue scored in the nightcap.

West Franklin (2-2) plays Thursday at Central Heights.

CENTRAL HEIGHTS

WAVERLY — The Vikings picked up their first win of the season Monday in a split with Waverly/Lebo. Central Heights won the nightcap 15-5 after falling in Game 1 14-2.

Bryce Sommer got the win on the mound in the second game and fellow senior Matt Cubit came in to finish the game out of the bullpen. Cubit started Game 1 with Dakota Beers and Hunter Bones both making appearances on the mound.

Central Heights (1-3) hosts West Franklin Thursday.