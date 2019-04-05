BONNER SPRINGS — Golf season got of to a good start for Ottawa High School Wednesday. The Cyclones finished top-dog at the nine-team Bonner Springs Invitational hosted at Sunflower Hills Golf Course.

OHS won with a team score of 333, 22 strokes better than second-place Tonganoxie. Sophomore Richard Blevins paved the way with a 79, just four strokes behind top-finisher Will Hedges of Bishop Seabury. Senior Dylan Fanning placed third with an 80, followed by Isaac Bones (86) and Cade Gollier (88).

“The team was anxious to get the season started and the scores were lower than I had anticipated due to the limited practice we have had this spring,” Mark Eggold, OHS head golf coach, said. “The team has high expectations this year and this was a good start.”

Ottawa is set to compete Wednesday at Prairie Highlands, 14695 S. Inverness St., Olathe.