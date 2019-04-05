LOUISBURG — Wellsville baseball continues to roll. With a sweep at Louisburg Thursday, the Eagles are 6-0 with a run differential of plus-46.

The team earned its third shutout of the season with a 5-0 win in Game 1 against the Wildcats. WHS followed that up with a 7-3 win in Game 2.

Tanner Shalkoski pitched 6.2 innings for the win in the opener. He allowed just two hits, no walks and six strikeouts. Dawson Donovan came in for the final out to complete the shutout.

Zach Vance started Game 2, going four innings and allowing two runs on seven hits. He struck out four versus zero walks. Donovan came in and pitched 2.2 innings, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out two and walked four.

Louisburg took a 2-1 lead in Game 2 after scoring a run in the bottom of the fourth. WHS responded with three runs in the top of the fifth and never trailed again. The home team scored again in the bottom of the frame to make it 4-3, but Wellsville pulled away with three more runs in the top of the seventh.

Kobe Channel scored a pair of runs and had an RBI in Game 1. Jackson Showalter led the offense with two RBIs and a run scored on three hits in the nightcap.

Wellsville (6-0) is set to play Monday at Baldwin before hosting Bishop Ward Tuesday.

WEST FRANKLIN at CENTRAL HEIGHTS

Bats were alive for both teams Thursday, but West Franklin ended the victor via sweep at Central Heights, winning 11-8 and 16-10.

The Falcons finished with 31 hits on the day, including six doubles (four from Tanner Gould) and a triple by Nathan Hower.

Gould finished going 6-9 at the plate with four runs scored and three RBIs. Teammate Phillip Swank was also 6-9 at the plate with five runs scored and one RBI. Ryan Schmitz was a perfect 4-4 with five runs scored and three RBIs.

Falcon batters walked 13 times (six from Schmitz) and swiped 26 bags all together (seven each from Schmitz and Swank).

In his first start of the season, Central Height’s Colin Maloney went 5.1 strong innings and left after hitting the pitch count (105) with an 8-4 lead. Unfortunately for the Vikings, three defensive errors haunted them in the top of the seventh.

Bryce Sommer went 3-6 at the plate with four runs scored and three RBIs for Central Heights. Jon Fox and Maloney drove in two apiece, and Matt Cubit scored three runs and had an RBI.

West Franklin’s Gage Flager and Schmitz combined for seven innings in Game 1, allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits while striking out 14 and walking eight. The Vikings walked 12 times in Game 2 versus eight strikeouts.

West Franklin (4-2) hosts Osage City Tuesday.

Central Heights (1-5) plays at Chase County Monday in Cottonwood Falls.