One of Ottawa University’s most successful athletic programs has welcomed a new leader at the helm.

The university announced Thursday the hiring of Ben Boehner as the new head women’s soccer coach. Boehner becomes the ninth coach in program history and the third in the last three seasons.

Former coach for the 2018 season Roman DuChateau took a position as an assistant coach at the University of Western Kentucky.

“With the strong tradition of success in our women’s soccer program, we were extremely pleased with the level of quality within the applicant pool,” Arabie Conner, OU director of athletics, said in an OU news release. “Coach Boehner separated himself with his clear vision for the program, successful coaching track record and strong ties to the Kansas City area. His blend of experiences at all levels of collegiate soccer was impressive and greatly enhanced his candidacy for the position, but none more so than having been a student-athlete and coach at the NAIA level. Undeniably, Coach Boehner has had some fantastic coaching mentors along the way and is well prepared to take on the lead role for our women’s soccer program. We’re looking forward to his charismatic leadership, energy and dedication to building a fantastic experience for our student athletes.”

Boehner inherits a team that went 15-5-1 in 2018 and qualified for the NAIA Tournament Opening Round. The Lady Braves have been a national-qualifier for three consecutive seasons.

Before coming to Ottawa University, Boehner was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator (2016-18) with Syracuse University women’s soccer program in Syracuse, New York. The Orange compete in the Athletic Coast Conference (ACC), which had three teams finishes in the top 10 in NCAA Division I in 2018.

Prior to arriving at Syracuse, Boehner was an assistant coach from 2014 to 2015 at Florida Gulf Coast University. He helped the 2015 team advance to the NCAA second round. Boehner helped guide FGCU on an 11-game unbeaten streak (10-0-1) as the Eagles finished their season with an overall record of 14-6-2 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Second Round for the first time in their history.

He helped the 2014 FGCU team to a program-best 17 wins, a fifth-consecutive Atlantic Sun Regular Season Championship, a third A-Sun Tournament title and hosted the first NCAA Tournament match in the history of FGCU Athletics, which produced a record-shattering attendance of 2,014 fans. During that season, FGCU won a program record 13-consecutive matches, outscoring their opponents 36-6 with seven shutouts, including a 15-2 advantage against A-Sun competition during the regular season.

Prior to his time at FGCU, Boehner worked two seasons at the University of Missouri where he served as the team’s Director of Analysis in 2012 and a volunteer assistant coach in 2013. He was part of the coaching staff that helped MU transition to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and helped guide the program to the NCAA Tournament.

Before going to Mizzou, Boehner spent 2010 and 2011 at Missouri Valley College (MVC) in Marshall, Missouri, as a graduate assistant coach. He helped the Vikings to back-to-back winning seasons and an overall record of 18-13-6 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC).

“It’s hard to describe what an honor this is for me to be put at the helm of the OU women’s soccer program,” Boehner said in the release. “I want to thank Dr. Reggies Wenyika, Arabie Conner and the rest of the search committee for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity. Coming home and being able to recruit from the area that I have roots in was a massive factor in taking on this challenge. The Midwest region is a hotbed for talent in the women’s game and I look forward to helping the program achieve new levels of success. Ottawa University will be thrilled with the young women we bring into the women’s soccer program as we continue to grow in national status both in the classroom and on the field.”

Boehner played collegiate soccer at Columbia College under John Klein from 2001-05. As a four-year starter for the Cougars, Boehner helped push the program to new heights. The team posted a mark of 56-25-2 and an American Midwest Conference record of 23-3-1 during his playing days to establish the Cougars as one of the NAIA’s top men’s programs. During the summers, Boehner would also train with the Kansas City Brass of the Premier Development League in Kansas City.

A native of Parkville, Missouri, Boehner earned a degree in marketing from Columbia College in 2006.

Boehner started at OU on April 1.